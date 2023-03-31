Heavy snow causes garage roof to collapse in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A garage roof attached to a home in Mountain Green, Utah, collapsed Thursday night due to heavy snow.

The collapse happened on Sierra Drive in the Highlands subdivision, across the street from a home where the garage roof collapsed a few weeks ago, according to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

The incident caused major damage to the residence, including cutting a natural gas line.

Fire officials said the resident was able to escape from the undamaged portion of the home, adding that they did not sustain any injuries.

When crews arrived on scene, they assessed the damage, controlled the gas leak, took gas readings, and shut off the electric.

“The home is uninhabitable at present,” the post stated.