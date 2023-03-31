Davis County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Zeke to the team

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — K-9 Zeke is the newest member of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

He is a 1-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer “who is very playful, has lots of energy, and loves tennis balls,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

Zeke — who is paired with Dep. Barney — will now be in training for the next four to six weeks as he works on his certification in detecting illegal narcotics and tracking.

During a service project called the 12 Acts of Kindness, officials said Barney volunteered at the animal shelter and was inspired to start looking for his next K-9 officer.

“K-9 Zeke was placed for private adoption for just five hours when he was discovered; the rest is history,” the post stated.