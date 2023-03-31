Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Thousands without power in West Haven as winter storms persist

Mar 31, 2023, 3:19 PM
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN, Utah — More than 2,000 people are without power in West Haven after heavy snow caused a power pole to catch fire.

The estimated time of restoration for those 2,368 customers is 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

David Reed with the Weber Fire District told KSL TV there was so much snow that the pole started to arc. Then it overheated and caught fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Snowbasin Resort)...
Madison Swenson

Snowbasin Resort breaks snowiest month record in March 2023

Snowbasin Resort in Weber County has officially experienced its snowiest month on record.
16 hours ago
Avalanche dangers level is high for Utah's mountains on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Avalanche.org)...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah’s backcountry under warning of high avalanche dangers

Avalanche danger is high in central and northern Utah and comes with a warning for people to be extra careful in backcountry areas.
16 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Ashley Moser

Canyons School District reflects on safety following Tennessee school shooting

All of the elementary, middle and some of the Canyons School District’s high schools have security vestibules at the front of campus — one of many security measures in place to protect students and staff.
16 hours ago
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
Pat Reavy

UTA officer found ‘justified’ in shooting knife-wielding man who later died

A Utah Transit Authority officer was legally justified in shooting a man charging at him with a knife or box cutter in September, the district attorney announced Friday.
16 hours ago
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)...
Madison Swenson

Ski resorts close as snowstorm slams Utah; Lagoon pushes back opening day

Recent storms have been impacting people all over Utah, leading to the closure of some ski resorts and even delaying sports games.
16 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Andrew Adams

Rescuers brace for more snowy weather after dozens of hoists in early 2023

Newly released video documented a hoist rescue in Morgan County earlier in the week as rescuers on Thursday noted an extremely busy winter and expressed concerns about what spring might hold with more snow and wet conditions in the forecast.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Thousands without power in West Haven as winter storms persist