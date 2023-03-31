Thousands without power in West Haven as winter storms persist

WEST HAVEN, Utah — More than 2,000 people are without power in West Haven after heavy snow caused a power pole to catch fire.

The estimated time of restoration for those 2,368 customers is 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

We’re aware of a power outage affecting 2,368 customers in West Haven, UT. The cause is due to a Pole Fire. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 pm. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. pic.twitter.com/XvThmokntG — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) March 31, 2023

David Reed with the Weber Fire District told KSL TV there was so much snow that the pole started to arc. Then it overheated and caught fire.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.