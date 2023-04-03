Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike

Apr 2, 2023, 10:05 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Road crews, drivers, and farmers alike were bracing for a massive blast of winter beginning Monday morning in a storm that promised to deliver up to two feet of snow by Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service forecasters projected four to six inches by lunchtime Monday in places like Tooele, Heber, and Provo, with two to three inches forecast for Salt Lake City and Ogden.

From noon Monday to midnight Wednesday, however, forecasters were anticipating an additional 12 to 18 inches for Salt Lake City and Tooele and 8 to 12 more inches for Provo and Heber.

A spokesman said UDOT crews were already busy pre-treating roads plows would be out when snow begins to stick from the latest storm in a winter that has already sent the department soaring past its snow budget for the year back in February.

In Tooele, farmer Curt Castagno said the last several months had turned into a bizarre “180” for his neighborhood, given water restrictions were in place late last summer.

“We were so worried about even having the water last until the end of September,” Castagno said.

Several neighbors on the north side of his street recently began placing sandbags anticipating potential spring runoff issues.

“This street is actually set up as a secondary drainage canal,” Castagno explained. “They’re concerned about the water coming too soon, too fast.”

Castagno was at least encouraged that he would be able to farm at a level that he’d been more accustomed to, given that he anticipated having the irrigation water this year to support his crops.

“We’ll have corn, potatoes, carrots, onions, and peppers for salsa,” he said.

Still, Castagno said he was hoping temperatures would cooperate and that the snow would ease up soon.

“I have not started anything yet due to having the amount of moisture and snow that’s been on the ground,” he said.

Ultimately, he hoped he and his neighbors could handle whatever was in store in the coming months.

“Mother Nature doesn’t always tell us what she’s doing,” Castagno said. “I think we’re in for a little more water than we’re ready for.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

One of the rivers in Ogden, Utah that is over following. (KSLTV)...
Shelby Lofton

Ogden officials warn public to be safe around rising, fast-moving rivers

Ogden City officials are closely watching rivers in the area as waters rise and pose a safety threat to the public on Sunday.
22 hours ago
A UDOT snowplow clearing the roads. (KSLTV)...
Andrew Adams

Another week, another storm, another expected messy commute

Plow drivers were expected to have their hands full at the start of another week Saturday, as another storm barrels toward the state.
2 days ago
Skiers and snowboarders at the Snowbird resort. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...
Alex Cabrero

Skiers, snowboarders continue to enjoy extended ski season

For ski and snowboard lovers, it has been the kind of year-old-timers normally brag about.
2 days ago
Sean P. skies down Solitude Mountain Resort in Salt Lake County on Nov. 4, 2022. Resort officials u...
Carter Williams

Solitude considers new parking reservation system as it readies for offseason changes

With over a 15-foot base and more snow falling, Solitude Mountain Resort isn't set to close anytime soon.
2 days ago
Snow covers canyon road completely...
Jed Boal

UDOT fights to keep roads open as avalanche danger continues into April

Greg Gagne, an avalanche forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center, said the Wasatch mountains will continue to see elevated avalanche danger throughout the weekend, and rising danger early next week when then next storm moves in Sunday night.
3 days ago
(Snowbasin Resort)...
Madison Swenson

Snowbasin Resort breaks snowiest month record in March 2023

Snowbasin Resort in Weber County has officially experienced its snowiest month on record.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike