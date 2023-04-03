Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike

TOOELE, Utah — Road crews, drivers, and farmers alike were bracing for a massive blast of winter beginning Monday morning in a storm that promised to deliver up to two feet of snow by Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service forecasters projected four to six inches by lunchtime Monday in places like Tooele, Heber, and Provo, with two to three inches forecast for Salt Lake City and Ogden.

(2/4) Phase 1: Our storm will be characterized by a slightly warmer airmass embedded in southwesterly flow ahead of the cold front. This will result in lower valley snow totals as temps will hover right around, or just above, freezing. Expect impacts to the Monday A.M. commute. — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 2, 2023

From noon Monday to midnight Wednesday, however, forecasters were anticipating an additional 12 to 18 inches for Salt Lake City and Tooele and 8 to 12 more inches for Provo and Heber.

A spokesman said UDOT crews were already busy pre-treating roads plows would be out when snow begins to stick from the latest storm in a winter that has already sent the department soaring past its snow budget for the year back in February.

In Tooele, farmer Curt Castagno said the last several months had turned into a bizarre “180” for his neighborhood, given water restrictions were in place late last summer.

“We were so worried about even having the water last until the end of September,” Castagno said.

Several neighbors on the north side of his street recently began placing sandbags anticipating potential spring runoff issues.

“This street is actually set up as a secondary drainage canal,” Castagno explained. “They’re concerned about the water coming too soon, too fast.”

Road Weather Alert: A late season winter will push thru Utah Sun night into Mon, bringing widespread road snow. Note: additional RWAs will be issued over the coming days as this storm continues. For more info, visit: https://t.co/4P1gO2c9Uo#utsnow #utwx @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/8JlzuXYLbs — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 2, 2023

Castagno was at least encouraged that he would be able to farm at a level that he’d been more accustomed to, given that he anticipated having the irrigation water this year to support his crops.

“We’ll have corn, potatoes, carrots, onions, and peppers for salsa,” he said.

Still, Castagno said he was hoping temperatures would cooperate and that the snow would ease up soon.

“I have not started anything yet due to having the amount of moisture and snow that’s been on the ground,” he said.

Ultimately, he hoped he and his neighbors could handle whatever was in store in the coming months.

“Mother Nature doesn’t always tell us what she’s doing,” Castagno said. “I think we’re in for a little more water than we’re ready for.”