Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

3 structures collapse in Park City due to heavy snow

Apr 3, 2023, 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm
(Istvan Bartos/KSL TV)...
(Istvan Bartos/KSL TV)
(Istvan Bartos/KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Three residences in Park City suffered partial collapses Monday due to heavy snow.

According to Facebook posts from the Park City Fire District, crews responded to a garage collapse on Gorgoza Drive, a chimney collapse on Norfolk Avenue, and a home on Park Avenue.

For the incidents on Gorgoza Drive and Norfolk Avenue, there were no injuries.

Chimney collapse on Norfolk Avenue in Park City, Utah. (Park City Fire District/Facebook) Chimney collapse on Norfolk Avenue in Park City, Utah. (Park City Fire District/Facebook) Garage collapse on Gorgoza Drive in Park City, Utah. (Park City Fire District/Facebook) Garage collapse on Gorgoza Drive in Park City, Utah. (Park City Fire District/Facebook)

 

At 2:23 p.m., the department said firefighters were shoring up a home on Park Avenue, preparing to make entry, after part of the building collapsed.

The road is currently closed while crews investigate.

(Park City Fire District/Facebook)

“Please be aware of roof avalanches. Don’t take chances, keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation,” Chief Pete Emery said in one of the posts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Morning traffic passing through the slick roads on Monday. (KSLTV)...
Katija Stjepovic

UDOT prepares for a difficult Tuesday morning commute

Even though it's technically spring, the winter weather doesn't want to go away as UDOT prepares for Tuesday's morning commute.
17 hours ago
(UDOT)...
Madison Swenson

Snow impacting travel between Beaver and Millard counties

Northbound Interstate 15 was temporarily closed near Beaver Monday afternoon due to weather and a number of crashes.
17 hours ago
Cars in a resort parking lot in Little Cottonwood Canyon (KSLTV)...
Karah Brackin

Little Cottonwood likely closed Monday due to hazardous conditions

UDOT said that Little Cottonwood Canyon could be closed all day Monday due to the heavy amounts of snow hitting the area.
17 hours ago
A semitruck jackknifed near the 12300 South exit of I-15 in Draper Monday morning as snow moved in ...
Josh Ellis

Heavy snow hits Wasatch Front as major storm moves in

Several crashes have been reported on Wasatch Front roads Monday morning as heavy snow moved into the area overnight. 
17 hours ago
Road crews, drivers and farmers alike were bracing for a massive blast of winter beginning Monday m...
Andrew Adams

Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike

Road crews, drivers, and farmers alike were bracing for a massive blast of winter beginning Monday morning.
2 days ago
One of the rivers in Ogden, Utah that is over following. (KSLTV)...
Shelby Lofton

Ogden officials warn public to be safe around rising, fast-moving rivers

Ogden City officials are closely watching rivers in the area as waters rise and pose a safety threat to the public on Sunday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
3 structures collapse in Park City due to heavy snow