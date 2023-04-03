3 structures collapse in Park City due to heavy snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Three residences in Park City suffered partial collapses Monday due to heavy snow.

According to Facebook posts from the Park City Fire District, crews responded to a garage collapse on Gorgoza Drive, a chimney collapse on Norfolk Avenue, and a home on Park Avenue.

For the incidents on Gorgoza Drive and Norfolk Avenue, there were no injuries.

At 2:23 p.m., the department said firefighters were shoring up a home on Park Avenue, preparing to make entry, after part of the building collapsed.

The road is currently closed while crews investigate.

“Please be aware of roof avalanches. Don’t take chances, keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation,” Chief Pete Emery said in one of the posts.