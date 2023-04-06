Extended winter weather impacts outdoor weddings, photography in northern Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The colder temperatures are leaving brides and grooms scrambling to switch their weddings to indoor venues.

In the last month, The Azalea Event Venue in South Jordan has had 12 last-minute bookings.

“We actually had a bride last week call and was like, ‘My wedding is in five days and it was going to be a backyard wedding. Is there any way you can fit me in?’ My heart just dropped for her,” said Maci Hardey, general manager of The Azalea Event Venue.

The team is not only grateful for the boost in business but for the opportunity to help those in need.

“We get to be part of so many more special days and help them with the magic moments of their wedding,” Hardey said. “My staff has been incredible, taking up so many last-minute shifts, wanting to work to help these people. It’s been great!”

Hardey said because of all the bookings, they decided to offer last-minute booking pricing to help people in need.

Photographer Melanie Brown said this year has been unprecedented. In the month of March, she typically does 15 to 20 shoots. This year, she did four.

“All of my engagements and bridals have had to be postponed until later this year,” Brown said. “We are just waiting for warmer temperatures.”

Brown said this time last year, instead of shoots in the snow, she was taking pictures of clients in more colorful environments.

“It was tulip festivals, blossoms downtown,” she said.

She has had to adjust, opting for different locations or bringing the shoots indoors.

“This year has been a whirlwind,” Brown said. “Eventually, we’ll get to spring. It‘s not like it can snow in June and July!”