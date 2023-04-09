2 flown to hospital after Layton house explosion

LAYTON, Utah — An explosion in a Layton home sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to Layton Fire Battalion Chief Brad Wilkes, the man and woman were inside the home near 850 N. 2175 West when the explosion happened at approximately 3 p.m.

“They were in working apparently on a basement floor, whether they were painting, sealing, we’re not sure, but the explosion happened in the floor,” Wilkes said.

After the explosion, the man was able to walk out of the basement, but the woman collapsed at the stairs. Neighbors came to help the two until first responders arrived.

Wilkes said the explosion caused severe damage to the home, with one side of the house, was blown off.

“The house is inhabitable. It will need to be torn down. It’s going to be condemned,” he explained.

Officials are looking into what caused the explosion, but Wilkes isn’t allowing anyone in until they can ensure the house is safe to enter.

“We can only look in, we won’t put any crews in the basement. The floor is unstable. All the structural members in the floor system are blown apart,” he said. “From what we can see, the basement is pretty much gone.”

Wilkes said the man and woman were sent by air ambulance to the University of Utah burn center with critical injuries.