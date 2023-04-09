Cottonwood Canyons partially closed for several days for avalanche control

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — State Route 190 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday due to avalanche hazards.

Utah’s Department of Transportation said on Saturday that both directions of traffic would be closed between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon to Cardiff Fork. No one is allowed during this time besides local travelers.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., UDOT tweeted that Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed due to a wet slide that covered the road. It was reopened at 4 p.m.

🚧 #RoadClosureAlert 🚧

Heads up #SR190 travelers, BCC will be closed Sunday (4/9) to Thursday (4/13) from 11AM – 4PM daily due to avalanche hazard. Plan your travels accordingly. The canyon will be closed from the mouth to Cardiff (MP 10.7). Travel is permitted above Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/lhhBXDMgMj — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Little Cottonwood Canyon temporarily reopened for travelers on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to its avalanche danger.

According to UDOT, State Route 210 will reopen from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday before shutting down again until approximately 7 p.m. The state agency also says that roadside parking is forbidden and to prepare for the worse.

“The potential exists for large, destructive avalanches that could affect infrastructure and/or damage buildings’ stated UDOT. “Travelers should be prepared for prolonged closures of multiple days for SR-210 and adjust plans accordingly.”

If you want frequent updates on the canyons, you can follow UDOT on Twitter.