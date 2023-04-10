Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Utah stained glass artist tributes Jesus Christ’s Easter week

Apr 9, 2023, 10:40 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Utah artist Tom Holdman has created thousands of stained glass windows for Latter-day Saint temples and church buildings and for public buildings throughout the world. His latest work, a tribute to Jesus Christ, will soon be on exhibit in Paris.

As he looks at a detailed drawing, he sees so much more.

“Where all of these people who did get that witness of who Christ was, they then like travel on,” he expresses.

Holdman’s visions for his art fill his mind constantly – he is either imagining his installations or working on the details of a specific piece, placing the cut glass and then soldering it into place. From his Holdman Studios at Thanksgiving Point come stunning stained glass windows and installations like “ Roots of Knowledge” at Utah Valley University.

Before seeing his latest work, he asked me to wait outside the door and when I walked in, it literally left me speechless.

“People are going to have their breath taken away, and that’s the point, right?” Holdman answered, ” That’s the point, to speak without saying a word.”

The new piece titled “Believe in Him” is based on the one installed in the Visitors Center at the Rome Temple.

But the new one, the miracles of Christ, is even larger. It includes Mary Magdalene at the tomb with Easter lilies beneath her and the Acts of the Apostles.

“And the vision of Peter of how the Gospel is spread to all the world,” Holdman explained, showing with his hands how he saw the marks of the nail in Jesus’s hand.

This team of artists gives great attention to the expressions on each face. The Apostle John’s furrowed brow, pondering his responsibilities, and the Savior’s mother Mary’s attentive look.

“With other characters like Mary… their expression is much more opened up, they’re letting the light of Christ in,” said Dallin Orr, one of the lead artists

The one woman dressed in red represents the three women blessed by Jesus, the Samaritan woman at the well, the woman with the 12-year issue of blood, and the woman taken in adultery.

“They all had the same need, which is the same need that each of us have and that is to be made whole physically, emotionally, spiritually and he did that for all three of those women and continues to do that for all of us, if we ask for it,” explained Gayle Holdman, works alongside her husband and offers her own inspiration.

This window, after final touches, will be packed into crates and then shipped to Paris.

In June, Holdman will create a 2-week exhibit in this 400-year-old building where Latter-day Saints hold their worship services, blocks away from both Notre Dame Cathedral and Saint Chapelle, both beloved for their stunning stained glass windows.

For Cameron Oscarson, it is a dream come true and an opportunity to bring a new style, a new light to this art form.

“It’s kind of overwhelming for me, as an artist. Just to say, I’ve got a piece in Rome and now, we’ve got an opening out in Paris, that’s exciting!” he expressed.

For Holdman, this is deeply humbling.

“When I was a young 21-year-old kid touring Europe, trying to study stained glass and standing in the Notre Dame Cathedral and looking around and thinking how glorious this is, could I even do something even close to that? But to have something like this only steps away, is a moment” he said.

In Paris, the city of lights, Holdman will add his own creation, representing the Savior, the light of the world.

This traveling exhibition will go to Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in different parts of the world over the next few years.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

Kurt Rupprecht speaks about the abuse he suffered after the release of the redacted report on child...

Lea Skene, Associated Press

Victims criticize church after Catholic sex abuse report

While the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has touted its transparency in publishing the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse, a report released this week by the Maryland attorney general raises questions about whether the church’s list is incomplete.

4 days ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latt...

Josh Ellis

Elder Holland excused from Church assignments as medical recovery continues

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been excused from all Church assignments and meetings as he continues to recover from recent medical treatments.

4 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Keira Farrimond and Mike Headrick

Radicalized Religion: When did Lori Vallow Daybell’s beliefs become dangerous?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell went from seemingly mainstream members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to following and practicing beliefs far outside the official teachings and doctrine. Experts explain how radicalized religion comes to be and how it can turn dangerous or even deadly.

5 days ago

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a news conference on April 5, 2023. (WBAL via...

Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Christina Zdanowicz

Maryland AG report alleges more than 600 children abused by Catholic clergy members, others

A report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released Wednesday alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over the course of more than six decades.

5 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Inspirational Messages’

Short messages from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including President Russell M. Nelson, President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Michelle D. Craig.

8 days ago

...

Madison Swenson & Eliza Pace

15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference

The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah stained glass artist tributes Jesus Christ’s Easter week