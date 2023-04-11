Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FOOD & RECIPES

See the Chipotle of the future

Apr 11, 2023, 11:13 AM

The exterior of a new Chipotle has solar panels. (Chipotle)...

The exterior of a new Chipotle has solar panels. (Chipotle)

(Chipotle)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The distinctive gas grills in Chipotle restaurants might be a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, the fast casual Mexican chain unveiled an all-electric restaurant design that is completely powered by renewable energy, such as solar and wind. That means the gas grills that have become the focal point for walk-in customers are being replaced by electric systems, which are intended to help the chain achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Noticeable changes in this new store format include rooftop solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and biodegradable flatware and bowls. Other changes include cactus-leather chairs and artwork made from recycled rice husks. Chipotle will tweak the design based on feedback from customers and employees, the company said.

So far, two of these new locations have opened in Gloucester, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida, with a third opening this summer in Castle Rock, Colorado. The goal is to have 100 new locations operating entirely on electricity next year, which is a small percentage of the long-sought goal of operating 7,000 locations across North America over the next several years.

The chain currently owns and operates 3,200 restaurants in the United States.

Sustainability has long been a focus for Chipotle, which, along with other fast food chains, has been criticized for not being environmentally friendly. The chain is also increasing the amount of produce bought locally to cut down on fuel used during the transportation process, and is developing more vegan and vegetarian menu items.

Chipotle is constantly tweaking its store designs. It’s currently experimenting with designs that are smaller than its typical footprint and focuses on digital ordering so it can build new locations in urban areas where real estate is pricier.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Food & Recipes

The Post Malone designed Raising Cane's restaurant set to open in Midvale, Utah. (Raising Cane)...

Michael Houck

Post Malone’s personally designed Raising Cane’s will open in Midvale

The fast food chain will open its uniquely designed restaurant by a GRAMMY-nominated and Utah-based artist on Thursday.

17 hours ago

Salt Lake City's Mazza restaurant is a finalist for the James Beard Award. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake’s Mazza named a finalist for prestigious restaurant award

Ali Sabbah has made a career out of serving Middle Eastern food at his Mazza restaurant in the 15th and 15th neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

12 days ago

Pizza Hut's red-roof restaurants have come down, replaced by sleek new designs. (Luke Sharrett/Bloo...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

Why Pizza Hut’s red roofs and McDonald’s play places have disappeared

For decades, bright, playful and oddly-shaped fast-food restaurants dotted the roadside along America's highways.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Making Valentine’s Day treats with Smith’s Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff joined Shara and Dan in-studio on Monday and showed us how to make some valentine's day chocolate fondue!

2 months ago

ribs and food...

Alex Cabrero

Food prep, merchandise prep as Utah prepares to host All-Star game

Whether it’s a main course, a side dish, or a snack, the tastier the better. But even the best chef can feel a little pressure when it comes time to feed the best basketball players in the world.

2 months ago

Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich goes on sale Feb. 13. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc. via CNN)...

Jordan Valinsky

Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich has no chicken in it

Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

See the Chipotle of the future