Recipe: Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson’s Lasagna Nachos

SALT LAKE CITY — Chef Jeff Jackson joined KSL TV Monday to showcase a recipe he developed as a play on classic nachos. By deep frying lasagna noodles, the recipe gives a similar texture to the classic Tex-Mex cuisine with the flavor profile of an Italian pasta dish.

Lasagna Nachos

Ingredients

1 package lasagna noodles

Oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. ground beef

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 bottle favorite marinara sauce

2 c. shredded mozzarella

½ c. Shredded parmesan cheese

¼ c. sliced black olives

¼ c. chopped fresh basil

Directions

Cook the noodles in boiling water to package directions. Drain and then layer the noodles on a sheet pan and drizzle with oil to prevent sticking. Cut the noodles into triangles the size of tortilla chips. Heat a half inch of oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering hot, add the noodle chips, enough to fill the pan in a single layer. Fry for 3-4 minutes per side, or until they are crispy and browning. Drain on a wire rack over paper towels. Cook the remaining noodles. Turn on the broiler in your oven. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Layer the chips on the parchment-lined sheet pan. Sprinkle on the mozzarella cheese and then drizzle on some of the marinara sauce as desired. Sprinkle on the shredded parmesan and some olives. Place under the broiler until the cheese is melty and bubbling. Remove the nachos from the oven and sprinkle on the fresh basil. Serve warm. Enjoy!