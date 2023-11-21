On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FOOD & RECIPES

Five of the most unique Thanksgiving specials in Salt Lake

Nov 20, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for take...

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for takeout. (Gourmandise.com)

(Gourmandise.com)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it be a holiday back home, in a new home, with friends, or stuck at work, the food never changes.

That’s why we’ve collected some of the most unique and delicious Thanksgiving stops you can make in the Salt Lake Valley. There are plenty of options to feast on before the holiday, and others that can be used the day of.

Either way, Salt Lake’s foodie scene gets more creative every year as it grows more metropolitan. Thanksgiving can be a way for locals to test that.

Slackwater

Slackwater Pizzeria’s November specials. (Slackwater)

Perhaps the best thing about the local pizzeria’s Thanksgiving menu is the creativity and variety. All items are only available for in-store-only in November.

Starting with “Thanksgiving Dinner Pizza Style”, Slackwater starts with a turkey gravy as the base, replacing tomato sauce. It’s topped with spiced turkey, scalloped Yukon gold potatoes, herbed stuffing, cheese, and a spicy cranberry sauce drizzle.

The menu doesn’t stop there, with a total of seven featured specials, it’s an entire meal. “Not your Grandma’s Cranberry Sauce Wings” is second on the list, followed by a side of hearty holiday soup.

Lastly, the last four specials are drinks: Binger Sangria, Blackberry Mimosa, Cornucopia Cocktail, and the Bombastick Puddle Pale Ale.

Chubby Baker

Chubby Baker is a woman-owned bakery in the heart of downtown Salt Lake. Included on their November menu is a homemade Thanksgiving donut. Filled with cranberry sauce, rotisserie chicken, stuffing, and a side of gravy, the tiny sandwich-like donut packs a lot of personality.

The little triumph is acclaimed by locals online, and perfect for a Black Friday shopping break perhaps.

The Chubby Baker's Harvest Feast Donut. (chubby-baker.com)

The Chubby Baker’s Harvest Feast Donut. (chubby-baker.com)

Gourmandise

Gourmandise' selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for takeout. (Gourmandise.com)

Gourmandise’s selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for takeout. (Gourmandise.com)

A local favorite bakery and restaurant, Gourmandise, offers a Thanksgiving feast for takeout that feeds six people. Not only is it a convenient way to cater Friendsgiving, but it’s full of interesting flavors and has a dessert portion that’s difficult to compete with.

In addition to the traditional dishes, the feast alters others: a croissant stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans, and cranberry relish.

For dessert, Gourmandise offers a myriad of classic pies, as well as a mouth-watering pumpkin mousse cake, tiramisu, and a mixed fruit tart.

Damaris Mancilla with the Gourmandise staff told KSL TV that everything on the menu can be viewed in store this week. She also said there will be other offerings in-store for the holiday not listed yet on the site.

“$12 Chocolate Mouse Pies are also available this week as a Thanksgiving special,” she said.

Gourmandise also offers a similar meal for Christmas Brunch which will be available Dec. 1. They also have options for regular take-home dining during the rest of the year.

Hub & Spoke Diner

Unlike most other restaurants, Hub & Spoke Diner will be open on Thanksgiving. Reservations are recommended, as first-come seating will be offered only on their heated patio.

The menu is a buffet, featuring Thanksgiving classics, as well as some of their house favorite dishes. Those include chicken & waffles, “Mini Kentucky Hot Brown”, and classic eggs benedict.

It features dessert and drink specials, including an apple cider mimosa, which is a champagne and apple cider mix with a cinnamon and sugar rim.

The modern-American diner is locally acclaimed and offers a tasty alternative to Thanksgiving day.

Hub & Spoke Diner will be open on Thanksgiving for those with reservations inside, and first-come seating in the patio area. (Hub & Spoke)

Capriotti’s

While Capriotti’s is a franchise based out of Delaware, the Thanksgiving sandwich they serve is considered famous. The Bobbie is an award-winning sub sandwich that’s crafted with slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.

With two locations in the Salt Lake Valley, it’s a must try for Thanksgiving.

As an added bonus, the sandwich is available all year long.

Capriotti's Bobbie sandwich, a trademarked, award winning, sub sandwich that pays homage to the sandwich we make at midnight on Thanksgiving. (Capriotti's)

Capriotti’s Bobbie sandwich, a trademarked, award winning, sub sandwich that pays homage to the sandwich we make at midnight on Thanksgiving. (Capriotti’s)

Honorable mentions

Other feasts and sandwiches are available in the Salt Lake area, and we’ve listed some of the best around below.

A snapshot of R&R Barbecue's Holiday Packs, available for takeout. (R&R Barbecue)

A snapshot of R&R Barbecue’s Holiday Packs, available for takeout. (R&R Barbecue)

Boston Deli offers a turkey and cranberry sandwich, offered all year long. The sandwich shop is made to take customer additions and subtractions, so it can be made over and upgraded.

Broadway Deli serves what they call a “Turkey Apple Cheddar” sandwich, that hints to fall flavors. It’s turkey, thin slices of fuji apple, mayonnaise, cheddar, lettuce, and honey mustard on fresh what bread.

KFC and Popeyes offer Cajun-style turkey, and a complete holiday meal to order ahead of time. KFC’s turkey is deep fried, and has high praise from the internet.

R&R Barbeque, and Marie Calendars also offer their own versions of the holiday meal, and can also be ordered beforehand.

KSL 5 TV Live

Food & Recipes

Taco Bell has won its fight over the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in all 50 states....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Taco Bell’s battle to free the ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark is officially over

Taco Bell has won its fight over the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in all 50 states now that lone holdout — a restaurant in New Jersey — has “parted ways” with the term.

27 days ago

A young David Bench pictured with his grandmother, who inspired him to see food and connection the ...

Peter Rosen

Growing memories: The philosophy of a memory care facility chef

David Bench, chef at a memory care facility, set up garden boxes, tends to bees an chickens in order to involve residents in the farm-to-table process.

28 days ago

Lawsuits claim that burgers from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's don't look as they appear in a...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Burgers and tacos don’t look like they do in ads. Lawsuits are trying to change that

When it comes to food advertising, what you see is rarely what you get. A flurry of recent lawsuits wants to change that.

2 months ago

FILE: McDonald's sign (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years

Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032.

2 months ago

Eggo Brunch in a Jar made is with Sugarlands Distilling Company's liqueur. (Kellogg Company/Handout...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

A waffle you can drink: Eggo releases alcoholic breakfast cocktail

Kellogg’s Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered to launch a sippable boozy waffle beverage called Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream

3 months ago

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Eric Levenson, CNN

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Five of the most unique Thanksgiving specials in Salt Lake