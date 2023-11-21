Five of the most unique Thanksgiving specials in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it be a holiday back home, in a new home, with friends, or stuck at work, the food never changes.

That’s why we’ve collected some of the most unique and delicious Thanksgiving stops you can make in the Salt Lake Valley. There are plenty of options to feast on before the holiday, and others that can be used the day of.

Either way, Salt Lake’s foodie scene gets more creative every year as it grows more metropolitan. Thanksgiving can be a way for locals to test that.

Slackwater

Perhaps the best thing about the local pizzeria’s Thanksgiving menu is the creativity and variety. All items are only available for in-store-only in November.

Starting with “Thanksgiving Dinner Pizza Style”, Slackwater starts with a turkey gravy as the base, replacing tomato sauce. It’s topped with spiced turkey, scalloped Yukon gold potatoes, herbed stuffing, cheese, and a spicy cranberry sauce drizzle.

The menu doesn’t stop there, with a total of seven featured specials, it’s an entire meal. “Not your Grandma’s Cranberry Sauce Wings” is second on the list, followed by a side of hearty holiday soup.

Lastly, the last four specials are drinks: Binger Sangria, Blackberry Mimosa, Cornucopia Cocktail, and the Bombastick Puddle Pale Ale.

Chubby Baker

Chubby Baker is a woman-owned bakery in the heart of downtown Salt Lake. Included on their November menu is a homemade Thanksgiving donut. Filled with cranberry sauce, rotisserie chicken, stuffing, and a side of gravy, the tiny sandwich-like donut packs a lot of personality.

The little triumph is acclaimed by locals online, and perfect for a Black Friday shopping break perhaps.

Gourmandise

A local favorite bakery and restaurant, Gourmandise, offers a Thanksgiving feast for takeout that feeds six people. Not only is it a convenient way to cater Friendsgiving, but it’s full of interesting flavors and has a dessert portion that’s difficult to compete with.

In addition to the traditional dishes, the feast alters others: a croissant stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans, and cranberry relish.

For dessert, Gourmandise offers a myriad of classic pies, as well as a mouth-watering pumpkin mousse cake, tiramisu, and a mixed fruit tart.

Damaris Mancilla with the Gourmandise staff told KSL TV that everything on the menu can be viewed in store this week. She also said there will be other offerings in-store for the holiday not listed yet on the site.

“$12 Chocolate Mouse Pies are also available this week as a Thanksgiving special,” she said.

Gourmandise also offers a similar meal for Christmas Brunch which will be available Dec. 1. They also have options for regular take-home dining during the rest of the year.

Hub & Spoke Diner

Unlike most other restaurants, Hub & Spoke Diner will be open on Thanksgiving. Reservations are recommended, as first-come seating will be offered only on their heated patio.

The menu is a buffet, featuring Thanksgiving classics, as well as some of their house favorite dishes. Those include chicken & waffles, “Mini Kentucky Hot Brown”, and classic eggs benedict.

It features dessert and drink specials, including an apple cider mimosa, which is a champagne and apple cider mix with a cinnamon and sugar rim.

The modern-American diner is locally acclaimed and offers a tasty alternative to Thanksgiving day.

Capriotti’s

While Capriotti’s is a franchise based out of Delaware, the Thanksgiving sandwich they serve is considered famous. The Bobbie is an award-winning sub sandwich that’s crafted with slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.

With two locations in the Salt Lake Valley, it’s a must try for Thanksgiving.

As an added bonus, the sandwich is available all year long.

Honorable mentions

Other feasts and sandwiches are available in the Salt Lake area, and we’ve listed some of the best around below.

Boston Deli offers a turkey and cranberry sandwich, offered all year long. The sandwich shop is made to take customer additions and subtractions, so it can be made over and upgraded.

Broadway Deli serves what they call a “Turkey Apple Cheddar” sandwich, that hints to fall flavors. It’s turkey, thin slices of fuji apple, mayonnaise, cheddar, lettuce, and honey mustard on fresh what bread.

KFC and Popeyes offer Cajun-style turkey, and a complete holiday meal to order ahead of time. KFC’s turkey is deep fried, and has high praise from the internet.

R&R Barbeque, and Marie Calendars also offer their own versions of the holiday meal, and can also be ordered beforehand.