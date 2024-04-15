Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s Cheesy Chorizo Empanadas

On the Site:
Apr 15, 2024, 3:06 PM

BY KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — Chef Jeff Jackson joined KSL TV on Monday to demonstrate how easy it is to make an empanada. And, as part of a Smith’s campaign during April, which celebrates Latin flavors up until Cinco de Mayo.

Cheesy Chorizo Empanadas

Ingredients

1 pack pre-made pie crust (2 rolls)

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. pork chorizo

½ white onion, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

½ c. manzanilla (Spanish) olives with pimentos, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ c. frozen or fresh corn

8 oz. shredded Oaxaca cheese, shredded

1 lg. egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh guacamole and salsa for dipping

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350. Make sure to take out the pie crust and let it set at room temperature for at least 20 minutes.  Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, foil or a baking mat.
  2. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then the chorizo.  Crumble it as best you can with a wooden spoon.  Season it with salt and pepper, then add the white and green onions, olives, garlic, and corn.  Cook until the onions are soft and the chorizo is cooked through.  Discard any excess oil.  Set aside off the heat.
  3. Roll the pie crust on a work surface. Use a cereal bowl, or similar 5 in. circle to use as a template for cutting the empanada disks.  You should get 3 out of each pie crust.  Re-roll the pie crust trimmings to get two more disks for 8 total.
  4. Add 2-3 tbsp. of filling to one side of the empanada disks. Sprinkle the top with roughly 1 tbsp. of the shredded cheese.  Fold the dough to close the empanada then use a fork to seal the edges.  Repeat the process with the remaining disks and filling.
  5. Place the empanadas on a sheet tray, then brush the beaten egg onto the top of each empanada to help in browning. Place them in the oven to bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
  6. Serve warm with guacamole and your favorite salsa. Enjoy!

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s Cheesy Chorizo Empanadas