Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S WATER

Floods close roads near Wasatch Hollow Park

Apr 12, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Wasatch Hollow Park is intended to hold large bodies of water for flooding, but with the runoff coming from the mountains, it couldn’t keep up. On Wednesday morning, the water flooded the entire park and onto 1700 South.

“Wasatch Hollow Park is actually a flood retention facility, and there’s a grate that carries emigrations creek water through the city here,” explained Laura Briefer, Director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities.

But after Tuesday’s warm-up, the flow of Emigration Creek increased substantially, forcing overflow into the park and on the roads.

Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows

“Just the sheer amount of water is pretty unbelievable right now, so we are doing everything we can to make sure we can keep the system flowing correctly and make sure that it has the least amount of impact on the surrounding homes in this area,” said Cade Moncur, Division Director Salt Lake County Flood Control.

Officials said some homes in the area experienced water in basements and backyards, but so far no evacuations have been issued, and the city is hopeful that it will stay that way. Salt Lake County is again asking the public to help keep debris out of storm drain grates near you.

“We are going to see some of this continue into tonight. Hopefully, we will see some of it dissipate. After that, it cools down, and we can keep it in the park, in the pipe system, and within the creek, and get it out of the road is really our biggest effort right now,” Moncur said.

Until then, road crews will be out until conditions are safe enough to reopen the park.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Water

Utahns filling sandbags preparing for the flooding. (KSLTV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah officials ask locals to always be prepared for possible flooding

With flooding impacting parts of Utah Wednesday, state emergency managers hope people will heed their warnings and be prepared.

16 hours ago

Alta 800 inches of snow...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah on pace for a top-5 water year. How is the rest of the West faring?

This has been an extraordinarily wet stretch in Utah, and no, it's not just the mountain snow.

2 days ago

(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Utah farmers say crops will be delayed by weeks because of late spring

It's a very tough time for Utah farmers who are several weeks behind in the planting season because of all the snow. For consumers, this means many of the fresh products you see at farmers markets are going to be delayed.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah disaster cleanup company bringing in extra equipment for flooding

Keri Jones, the director of marketing for Utah Disaster Kleenup, said plans are already in the works to ship extra equipment to help with what is expected to be historic flooding in the state.

3 days ago

Wet avalanche on state Route 210...

Jed Boal

Warm temps create high avalanche danger in Cottonwood Canyons

Getting up and down Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons will continue to be a challenge this week due to unprecedented avalanche danger.  

3 days ago

(Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Forecasters say warmer temps after latest snowstorm likely won’t lead to widespread flooding

Monica Traphagan, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service's office in Salt Lake City, said she doesn't expect to see widespread flooding issues, even as Utah's capital is forecasted to hit 70 degrees Monday.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Floods close roads near Wasatch Hollow Park