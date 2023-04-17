Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New art exhibition showcases ‘The Dean of Utah Artists,’ James Taylor Harwood

Apr 17, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Christ calling Peter and Andrew, or Come Follow Me (1928) Oil on Canvas by James Taylor Harwood. Church History Museum, Salt Lake City, Utah

(1928)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  An exhibition will showcase more than 60 works from private and public collections by artist, James Taylor Harwood (1860-1940) at Anthony’s Fine Art in Salt Lake City.

Harwood was an internationally known artist born to Mormon pioneers in Lehi, Utah. He was the first Utah artist ever accepted to the École des Beaux Arts in Paris, then the world’s most
prestigious art school, where he worked alongside Henry Ossawa Tanner, William Bouguereau and Jean-Léon Gérôme.

Harwood painted scenes of Italy, France, California and Utah. According to a release from the exhibition states his paintings “now hang in public institutions; but, some of his most important works are only found in private homes, unseen for nearly 100 years.”

Harwood exhibited his works at the highly competitive Salon des Artistes Francais — where less than one percent of submissions were accepted— for several years. He often sent works painted from his home located near Liberty Park.

Harwood taught art, first in a private studio in Salt Lake, then at Salt Lake High (now West High School), and finally at the University of Utah where he was appointed President of the Art Institute and earned the informal title, “Dean of Utah Artists.”

According to a release about Harwood it states, “His students dominated the region through paintings and as the leaders of institutions. His students include Alice Merrill Horne (Founding Director of the Utah Division of Arts & Museums), Florence Ware (University Professor and President of the Association of Utah Artists), the “Mormon Art Missionaries” ( John Hafen, JB Fairbanks, Herman Haag, Edwin Evans, and Lorus Pratt, who founded the Springville Museum of Art and painted the interior of the Salt Lake Temple), Mahonri Young (Internationally- renowned sculptor and painter; maker of the This Is the Place Monument.), to name only a few of Harwood’s artistic progeny.”

The exhibition will be held April 20 – June 16, at Anthony’s Fine Art 401 East 200 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. The gallery is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information visit their website. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Ogden Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Teen with autism missing after leaving school in Ogden

Ogden police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl with autism. 

20 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Madison Swenson

Two men killed in crash near Green River

Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.

20 hours ago

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Snow cover allows vole populations to thrive in Cache Valley

Voles are tearing up yards, and in some cases, wreaking havoc on lawns in Cache Valley.

20 hours ago

The Sugar House Park pond filled with runoff water. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

It's been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

20 hours ago

Sandbags along with Little Cottonwood Creek. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

20 hours ago

parents stand holding photos of missing kids...

Ladd Egan

Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs

A group of parents, who were once part of the FLDS community, gathered to ask for helping finding their missing children. They believe those children have been assisted in running away by those loyal to convicted felon, the jailed Warren Jeffs.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

New art exhibition showcases ‘The Dean of Utah Artists,’ James Taylor Harwood