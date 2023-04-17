LOCAL NEWS
Former West Valley City police K-9 dies
Apr 17, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm
(West Valley City Police Department)
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former officers — K-9 Q.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Q died Monday morning at 14 years old.
“Q was a talented police dog with a special knack for sniffing out drugs,” the post stated.
The department said Q worked the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States as well as busted drug smugglers along Interstate 80.
Whenever Q found drugs, he would be rewarded with a ball and then a cheeseburger from McDonald’s, courtesy of his handler.
At the time of this death, Q had retired from the department.
“Q was well loved and will definitely be missed. In honor of this special member of our WVCPD family, please give a dog a nice scratch behind the ears today and be sure to tell them Goood Boooy!” the Facebook post stated.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- I-80 to close over weekend for bridge demolition, reconstruction (pageviews: 3814)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 3795)
- State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House (pageviews: 3038)
- Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River (pageviews: 2818)
- 'From water bottles to being shot': Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message (pageviews: 2276)
- Sugar House Park closed to vehicles due to water runoff (pageviews: 2226)