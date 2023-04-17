Former West Valley City police K-9 dies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former officers — K-9 Q.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Q died Monday morning at 14 years old.

“Q was a talented police dog with a special knack for sniffing out drugs,” the post stated.

The department said Q worked the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States as well as busted drug smugglers along Interstate 80.

Whenever Q found drugs, he would be rewarded with a ball and then a cheeseburger from McDonald’s, courtesy of his handler.

At the time of this death, Q had retired from the department.

“Q was well loved and will definitely be missed. In honor of this special member of our WVCPD family, please give a dog a nice scratch behind the ears today and be sure to tell them Goood Boooy!” the Facebook post stated.