Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former West Valley City police K-9 dies

Apr 17, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

(West Valley City Police Department)...

(West Valley City Police Department)

(West Valley City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former officers — K-9 Q.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Q died Monday morning at 14 years old.

“Q was a talented police dog with a special knack for sniffing out drugs,” the post stated.

The department said Q worked the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States as well as busted drug smugglers along Interstate 80.

Whenever Q found drugs, he would be rewarded with a ball and then a cheeseburger from McDonald’s, courtesy of his handler.

At the time of this death, Q had retired from the department.

“Q was well loved and will definitely be missed. In honor of this special member of our WVCPD family, please give a dog a nice scratch behind the ears today and be sure to tell them Goood Boooy!” the Facebook post stated.

(West Valley City Police Department) (West Valley City Police Department) (West Valley City Police Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

emergency lights generic...

Madison Swenson

Two men killed in crash near Green River

Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.

20 hours ago

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Snow cover allows vole populations to thrive in Cache Valley

Voles are tearing up yards, and in some cases, wreaking havoc on lawns in Cache Valley.

20 hours ago

The Sugar House Park pond filled with runoff water. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

It's been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

20 hours ago

Sandbags along with Little Cottonwood Creek. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

20 hours ago

parents stand holding photos of missing kids...

Ladd Egan

Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs

A group of parents, who were once part of the FLDS community, gathered to ask for helping finding their missing children. They believe those children have been assisted in running away by those loyal to convicted felon, the jailed Warren Jeffs.

20 hours ago

San Diego California Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

Madison Swenson

San Diego California Temple closing for renovations; open house set for new Japan temple

Open house and dedication dates for the Okinawa Japan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been released. Church officials also announced that the San Diego California Temple will be closing in a few months for extensive renovations.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former West Valley City police K-9 dies