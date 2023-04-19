Parents file lawsuit to prevent Alpine School District from closing schools

OREM, Utah — A group of Alpine School District parents on Wednesday announced plans to file a lawsuit against the district, alleging it has pursued “unlawfully closing five elementary schools and changing the boundaries of many others.”

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the district voted during a board meeting Tuesday night to continue the process of proposed boundary adjustments and school closures, including potential closure of Valley View and Sharon elementary schools in the 2023-24 school year. The board also delayed the study of three other schools to the following year.

Parents voiced concerns Wednesday at a press conference held across the street from Windsor Elementary — a school that could be closed — claiming the district process doesn’t follow the law.

“The parents’ concerns focus on the district not following the spirit or the letter of Utah law for school closures and boundary changes, which requires parents and leaders of affected cities be given a 120-day notice to allow for a robust study and comment period,” according to a statement from the group.

According to Utah code, parents of students enrolled in any affected school must be notified 120 days before that school is closed or its boundaries are changed.

“We feel that the board has not met the legal demands placed on them to continue with these school closures,” said Crystal Muhlestein, a parent of students at Windsor Elementary School.

During the district’s Nov. 29 board meeting, after a proposed $595 million bond for the district, the board requested a districtwide boundary study to explore possibilities around restructuring or consolidating boundaries and evaluating school buildings for potential closure, Alpine School District spokesman David Stephenson said.

In early December, the district sent a letter to parents notifying them that since the proposed bond failed, the district would be initiating a boundary study that could result in potential closures.