Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Parents file lawsuit to prevent Alpine School District from closing schools

Apr 19, 2023, 5:48 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

OREM, Utah — A group of Alpine School District parents on Wednesday announced plans to file a lawsuit against the district, alleging it has pursued “unlawfully closing five elementary schools and changing the boundaries of many others.”

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the district voted during a board meeting Tuesday night to continue the process of proposed boundary adjustments and school closures, including potential closure of Valley View and Sharon elementary schools in the 2023-24 school year. The board also delayed the study of three other schools to the following year.

Parents voiced concerns Wednesday at a press conference held across the street from Windsor Elementary — a school that could be closed — claiming the district process doesn’t follow the law.

“The parents’ concerns focus on the district not following the spirit or the letter of Utah law for school closures and boundary changes, which requires parents and leaders of affected cities be given a 120-day notice to allow for a robust study and comment period,” according to a statement from the group.

Alpine School District exploring potential closure of 5 elementary schools

According to Utah code, parents of students enrolled in any affected school must be notified 120 days before that school is closed or its boundaries are changed.

“We feel that the board has not met the legal demands placed on them to continue with these school closures,” said Crystal Muhlestein, a parent of students at Windsor Elementary School.

During the district’s Nov. 29 board meeting, after a proposed $595 million bond for the district, the board requested a districtwide boundary study to explore possibilities around restructuring or consolidating boundaries and evaluating school buildings for potential closure, Alpine School District spokesman David Stephenson said.

In early December, the district sent a letter to parents notifying them that since the proposed bond failed, the district would be initiating a boundary study that could result in potential closures.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

The Piute County School District is set to move to a four-day school week next year after the Utah ...

Logan Stefanich

Piute County School District set to move to 4-day school week next year

The Piute County School District is set to move to a four-day school week next year after the Utah State Board of Education last week approved a request for the transition.

2 days ago

Stacee Y. McIff...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Snow College announces interim president Stacee McIff will be the school’s 18th president 

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Friday that Snow College's 18th president will be Stacee Y. McIff, who is the current interim president.

5 days ago

(Shara Park/KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Sounds similar to gunshots prompt evacuation at Sunburst Elementary School

Dozens of armed officers rushed into Sunburst Elementary School Monday after a report of a possible shooting. Thankfully, it wasn't one, but parents and students were still shaken up.

10 days ago

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews at the scene of the crashed USU helicopter. (Wasatch County Se...

Michael Houck

Utah State University pauses helicopter flights after student, instructor crash near Midway

A Utah State University flight instructor and a student walked away from a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon.

10 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flood...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flooding season, Utah's new social media law, and spring religious holidays.

11 days ago

Arabella Young mentoring over Jessica Venegas (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

Pathmaker program aims to change the face of medicine

Many minorities are seriously underrepresented in the medical field, and a program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute aims to help change that.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Parents file lawsuit to prevent Alpine School District from closing schools