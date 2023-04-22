Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside

Apr 22, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV)...

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV)

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — A pair of homes in a Draper neighborhood were destroyed after the hillside they were built on gave way overnight, leading to the evacuation of nearby houses.

Chief Clint Smith with the Draper Fire Department said no injuries were reported and the homes that slid were previously evacuated.

“Engineers, building officials, and public safety personnel are on site and have determined that two additional homes, one on each side of the previously evacuated homes, need to be evacuated.” Draper city officials said in a statement. “The residents of these homes have been notified and are evacuating.”

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV) (Ashley Moser/KSL TV) (Draper City Government) (Draper City Government) (Draper City Government)

City officials said other homes in the neighborhood will be evaluated for safety concerns as this winter’s record-breaking snowpack melts. They also said Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail are being closed to public use due to current conditions. Debris from one of the homes also slid onto the trails Saturday morning.

“People should be aware to stay clear of the trail due to dangerous conditions and not circumvent the closure notices,” city officials warned.

The KSL Investigators previously reported on the collapsed homes, which were built by Edge Homes in 2021. Eric and Carole Kamradt’s home and their next-door neighbor’s home had their certificates of occupancy revoked last October after Draper officials told us by email “the residences were inspected and determined not to meet building code.”

Eric Kamradt told KSL TV he could hear the sounds of his new home cracking throughout the day and night while lying in bed or trying to work from home.

“It made me think of a two-by-four snapping in half,” he said.

The KSL Investigators requested emails about the Hidden Canyon Estates Phase 5 development through a public records request. In June, Draper building officials sent an email to Edge Homes indicating they had begun investigating the sinking homes, and there were “definite signs of [retention] wall and slope failure.”

In response to our questions in December, Edge Homes sent KSL a written statement from President Gordy Jones, reading in part: “We have worked diligently with the homeowners and Draper City to identify the cause of the problems and determine the appropriate permanent remedy.

“At the present time, we are finalizing engineered plans to perform permanent remedies to ensure no additional shifting or settlement will occur in the future, and to fix the existing damage to the physical structures and components of the homes…. In short, we are doing everything we reasonably can to resolve the issues and be fair to the homeowners.”

READ MORE:

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Tasia Alston, Nicole Tanner and Hannah McClure make drinks at Swig in Sandy on Friday, April 21, 20...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

‘Dirty drinks’ driving growth: Swig celebrates 50th location

When Nicole Tanner opened the first Swig drink shop in 2010, her goals were to create a better drink, a fast-moving line and amazing customer service.

12 hours ago

KSL TV...

Josh Ellis

Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in West Jordan

A West Jordan police officer was injured and a man was killed in a shooting near a West Jordan apartment complex early Saturday morning.

12 hours ago

Kaysville pit...

Andrew Adams

Kaysville residents angered by city’s response to flooding

More than a week after a blockage in a drainage system and resulting flood that left a massive pit in their neighborhood, some homeowners and the developer were upset Friday over the city’s response to the disaster. 

2 days ago

Clearing river debris...

Mike Anderson

Crews working 12 hour shifts to clear Salt Lake County streams

Public works and road crews all over the Wasatch Front are working long days trying to reduce the impact on property when the runoff really gets rolling.

2 days ago

Magna pellet attack...

Cary Schwanitz

Cars dented dozens of times in Magna pellet gun attack

MAGNA, Utah — “They’re having fun, we’ll I’m not having fun!” Trevor Zollinger was frustrated after finding his newly purchased Subaru Outback riddled with what appears to be pellet gun dents. “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven…. there are more than 60 dents in the side,” Zollinger said. Zollinger believes the pellet gun attack […]

2 days ago

garage door with vandalism...

Larry D. Curtis

Vandalism to Utah lawmaker’s home brings condemnation from across political spectrum

Groups on both sides of the political spectrum were united in condemnation of the spray-painted vandalism on the garage door of a Utah state senator's home.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside