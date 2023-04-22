Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside

DRAPER, Utah — A pair of homes in a Draper neighborhood were destroyed after the hillside they were built on gave way overnight, leading to the evacuation of nearby houses.

Chief Clint Smith with the Draper Fire Department said no injuries were reported and the homes that slid were previously evacuated.

“Engineers, building officials, and public safety personnel are on site and have determined that two additional homes, one on each side of the previously evacuated homes, need to be evacuated.” Draper city officials said in a statement. “The residents of these homes have been notified and are evacuating.”

City officials said other homes in the neighborhood will be evaluated for safety concerns as this winter’s record-breaking snowpack melts. They also said Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail are being closed to public use due to current conditions. Debris from one of the homes also slid onto the trails Saturday morning.

“People should be aware to stay clear of the trail due to dangerous conditions and not circumvent the closure notices,” city officials warned.

The KSL Investigators previously reported on the collapsed homes, which were built by Edge Homes in 2021. Eric and Carole Kamradt’s home and their next-door neighbor’s home had their certificates of occupancy revoked last October after Draper officials told us by email “the residences were inspected and determined not to meet building code.”

Eric Kamradt told KSL TV he could hear the sounds of his new home cracking throughout the day and night while lying in bed or trying to work from home.

“It made me think of a two-by-four snapping in half,” he said.

The KSL Investigators requested emails about the Hidden Canyon Estates Phase 5 development through a public records request. In June, Draper building officials sent an email to Edge Homes indicating they had begun investigating the sinking homes, and there were “definite signs of [retention] wall and slope failure.”

In response to our questions in December, Edge Homes sent KSL a written statement from President Gordy Jones, reading in part: “We have worked diligently with the homeowners and Draper City to identify the cause of the problems and determine the appropriate permanent remedy.

“At the present time, we are finalizing engineered plans to perform permanent remedies to ensure no additional shifting or settlement will occur in the future, and to fix the existing damage to the physical structures and components of the homes…. In short, we are doing everything we reasonably can to resolve the issues and be fair to the homeowners.”

