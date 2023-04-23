LOCAL NEWS
Avalanche danger is moderate for much of Utah
Apr 23, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm
(Utah Department of Transportation)
SALT LAKE CITY — Current avalanche conditions for a good portion of Utah are in the moderate range according to the Utah Avalanche Center.
The warming temperatures have increased the danger of wind-drifted, wet, and loose avalanches.
Just Saturday the Avalanche Center reported 13 human-caused avalanches with eight people caught and carried in wind slabs.
(4/23/2023) 13 human triggered avalanches with 8 people caught and carried in wind slabs yesterday. Today we will continue with a MODERATE danger for both wind drifted snow and wet snow. Get the full forecast at https://t.co/zLAG65mQIR
— UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) April 23, 2023
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide (pageviews: 14088)
- Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs (pageviews: 10464)
- Swig celebrates 50th store opening with 50-cent drinks at all locations (pageviews: 9928)
- UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80 (pageviews: 9005)
- Maverik to buy Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go (pageviews: 8752)
- Cupbop celebrates 10-year anniversary with $6 deal for 'Cupbop Day' (pageviews: 8727)
- Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside (pageviews: 7892)