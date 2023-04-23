Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Avalanche danger is moderate for much of Utah

Apr 23, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm

Wet avalanche on state Route 210...

A wet avalanche covers state Route 210 on April 10, 2023 in the White Pine chutes area of Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Current avalanche conditions for a good portion of Utah are in the  moderate range according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

The warming temperatures have increased the danger of wind-drifted, wet, and loose avalanches.

Just Saturday the Avalanche Center reported 13 human-caused avalanches with eight people caught and carried in wind slabs.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Glasses of water...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City mulls water rate changes, drought surcharge

Those who use Salt Lake City utilities for water will likely face another service fee increase this year, while heavy water users could also have to pay an additional "drought surcharge," too, as the department that distributes the water deals with rising costs and other issues.

15 hours ago

The Rio Grande Depot...

 Carter Williams, KSL.com 

How the Magna earthquake may have ‘saved’ Salt Lake City’s historic Rio Grande Depot

Jerod Johnson arrived at the Rio Grande Depot not long after a massive 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the building on March 18, 2020, finding cracks in the walls and floors covered in plaster.

15 hours ago

Neighbors helping those effected by the Draper landslide (KSLTV)...

Ayanna Likens

Draper community helps neighboring landslide homes evacuate

The Draper community came together Saturday after a neighborhood was rocked by an overnight landslide that destroyed two homes.

2 days ago

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts atten...

Audrey McAvoy

Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102 in Provo

One of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died.

2 days ago

The barn on fire as fire crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)...

Michael Houck

Weber County barn roof partially collapses in fire

First responders extinguished a fire that engulfed a barn near HWY 39 Friday night. 

2 days ago

FILE: Moab police...

Michael Houck

Police: Two Moab residents assaulted, one stabbed after campfire disagreement

An older woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly attacked her with a "taser device" and a knife Saturday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Avalanche danger is moderate for much of Utah