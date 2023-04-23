Avalanche danger is moderate for much of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Current avalanche conditions for a good portion of Utah are in the moderate range according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

The warming temperatures have increased the danger of wind-drifted, wet, and loose avalanches.

Just Saturday the Avalanche Center reported 13 human-caused avalanches with eight people caught and carried in wind slabs.

(4/23/2023) 13 human triggered avalanches with 8 people caught and carried in wind slabs yesterday. Today we will continue with a MODERATE danger for both wind drifted snow and wet snow. Get the full forecast at https://t.co/zLAG65mQIR — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) April 23, 2023