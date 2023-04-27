Utah high school teacher accused of hitting student after drinking that morning

SALEM, Utah — A high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after students say he got angry and hit a student and police say he had been drinking.

Carlos Alfredo Castillo, 61, of Payson, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of child abuse and DUI.

On Wednesday, Salem police were notified by “several students” that “Castillo had became mad while teaching a class.” An officer was then given a video that showed “Carlos striking a student that was sitting in a chair. The student was struck on his back,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The affidavit does not identify the school, but Castillo is listed on the Salem Hills High School website as a law enforcement teacher, the arresting officer is listed as the school’s on-campus resource officer, and the affidavit says after the student was hit, Castillo was found “in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the high school parking lot.”

When the officer asked Castillo to step out of his car, he noted that Castillo “had slurred speech” and an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the arrest report.

“I asked Carlos if he had drank alcohol and he stated he had. Carlos stated he had a few drinks earlier in the morning,” the affidavit states.

Police say Castillo refused to do field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Castillo is also listed on the Spanish Fork High School’s website as “law enforcement.”

The Nebo School District did not immediately respond to KSL.com’s request for comment.