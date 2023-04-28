Body found, police call woman’s death suspicious

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Apr 28, 2023, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Police found a dead woman inside a home near 100 South 800 West Friday morning. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — A body of a woman found inside a home near 100 South 800 West Friday morning is being called a suspicious death.

Officers and paramedics from the Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived on scene just after 11 a.m.

They confirmed the woman was dead according to a Salt Lake Police news release.

The watch commander called in detectives to help.

The news release said the police department’s homicide team is working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.

Police asked anyone with information to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-86965.

