Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

Apr 29, 2023, 9:25 PM

General Mills recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. (U.S. Food & Drug)...

General Mills recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. (U.S. Food & Drug)

(U.S. Food & Drug)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Select bags of Gold Medal flour are being voluntarily recalled by manufacturer General Mills for the possible presence of salmonella, according to a company announcement posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Salmonella was detected during a sampling of the 5-pound bag of the product, the company said.

The bags of 2, 5, and 10-pound bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour have a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, General Mills said.

“All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall,” the company said in the announcement.

General Mills did not immediately respond to a CNN inquiry about the recall.

Most flour is raw and hasn’t been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning, according to the CDC. Salmonella bacteria dies when it is cooked or baked, but people can get sick when eating or tasting foods that include raw flour. Raw dough used for crafts and play clay also pose a risk.

In a statement, Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills, said: “We are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything made with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people will recover with treatment but should seek immediate attention from a health care provider if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don’t improve after a few days or signs of dehydration.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

Jesse Moltenbrey had her wedding dress held 'hostage' in a billing dispute between Bed Bath Beyond ...

Ramishah Maruf

Wedding dress held ‘hostage’ in billing dispute with Bed Bath & Beyond

It's what every bride has nightmares about: A wedding dress disappeared, stained, or — in New Hampshire resident Jesse Moltenbrey's case — held "hostage."

22 hours ago

Bull...

Shelby Lofton

Defective ear tags are threatening the health of Utah cattle herds

A number of veterinarians and ranchers across the state are dealing with an unusual problem, missing ear tags from bulls.

4 days ago

Wendy's chili will soon be sold at grocery stores. (Conagra Brands, Inc. via CNN)...

Jordan Valinsky

Wendy’s will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

Wendy's famous chili is typically sold hot at its restaurants. Soon, Wendy's will sell its chili in canned form at grocery stores.

4 days ago

A for sale sign is seen as kids play outside along Harvest Point Drive in South Jordan....

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for parents building a financial foundation

Raising kids can be expensive. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looks at the ways parents with young kids, or soon to be parents, can establish a financial foundation.

4 days ago

Mattel on Tuesday introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with D...

Parija Kavilanz

Mattel introduces first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome

Mattel on Tuesday introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome.

5 days ago

Bryan Bradbury's home being repaired because of the sinking effecting his home. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

Several Woods Cross homes are sinking without a clear explanation

Woods Cross homeowner is wondering who and what is to blame for his sinking house, which is costing him thousands of dollars. 

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand