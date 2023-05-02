Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A rescue effort is currently underway at the Weber River following reports of someone screaming in the water and a missing juvenile in the area.

BREAKING: Search and rescue teams are working along the Weber River on multiple calls of someone in the water; crews say a juvenile was reported missing near Uintah in roughly the same time frame @KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah pic.twitter.com/eN749FL8Zp — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) May 2, 2023

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday, three to four reports came in of a person being in the water and screaming.

The Weber Fire District and sheriff’s deputies on scene told KSL TV that those calls came in about five to seven minutes apart from each other, which raised concern.

Around that same time, a report came in of a missing juvenile in the area.

At 8:45 p.m., Weber County confirmed that they are looking for a 20-year-old woman.

Crew members are now stationed at 20 different checkpoints along the river — from Uintah to Marriott-Slaterville, which is approximately a 10-mile span — searching for the possible victim.

As of 7:25 p.m., there has been no confirmation of an individual being found in the water.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.