Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River

May 1, 2023, 7:51 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

(Terah Gini)...

(Terah Gini)

(Terah Gini)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A rescue effort is currently underway at the Weber River following reports of someone screaming in the water and a missing juvenile in the area.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday, three to four reports came in of a person being in the water and screaming.

The Weber Fire District and sheriff’s deputies on scene told KSL TV that those calls came in about five to seven minutes apart from each other, which raised concern.

Around that same time, a report came in of a missing juvenile in the area.

At 8:45 p.m., Weber County confirmed that they are looking for a 20-year-old woman.

(Terah Gini) (Terah Gini) (Terah Gini) (Terah Gini) (Terah Gini) (Terah Gini)

Crew members are now stationed at 20 different checkpoints along the river — from Uintah to Marriott-Slaterville, which is approximately a 10-mile span — searching for the possible victim.

As of 7:25 p.m., there has been no confirmation of an individual being found in the water.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

One in critical condition following shooting at SLC park

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at 17th South River Park in Salt Lake City.

21 hours ago

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

Madison Swenson

Snowmobiler crashes into tree up Provo Canyon; search and rescue responding

Search and rescue crews have been called out to Provo Canyon to find a man who crashed into a tree while on a snowmobile.

21 hours ago

(Spanish Fork City/Twitter)...

Madison Swenson

Spanish Fork mayor issues emergency declaration for flooding

An emergency declaration was issued Monday in Spanish Fork due to flooding issues.

21 hours ago

(Courtesy: The Campbell family)...

Shara Park

Family remembers toddler killed in Provo drowning

A 20-month-old Idaho boy has died after he was found unresponsive in an inlet near the Provo River Saturday.

21 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shelby Lofton

Trenches built to hold runoff too shallow, homes in several subdivisions flood

Homeowners said they had eight feet of snow in their yards a few days ago. Today, it's half of that.

21 hours ago

Emigration Creek water levels close to the dinner. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Flood warning in effect for Emigration Creek as spring runoff raises water levels

Emigration Canyon is under flood watch as the waters in the creek are running very high and very fast Monday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River