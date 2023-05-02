Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

May 2, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s trial will be held separately and at a later date.

Testimony from Tammy Daybell’s friend and neighbor, Alice Gilbert, explained to the court the “great person” Tammy Daybell was and how the relationship between the Daybells began to change.

“In 2019, it kind of changed. He was more distant to her,” she said. “So that was noticeable.”

Gilbert learned of Tammy’s death on the morning of Oct. 19 when Tammy’s daughter Emma called her at approximately 7 a.m. Emma supposedly called her sobbing and said that her mother had died. Gilbert said Chad Daybell took the phone from her.

“He told me not to tell anybody and to wait for about an hour. I said, ‘Well, I need to call the bishop’ and he said, ‘Nope. Don’t call.’ But I did.”

Gilbert told the court she went over to the home at 8:30 a.m. but Chad Daybell did not seem stunned. He told Gilbert that Tammy Daybell died of an embolism. He explained he found her with her legs hanging off bed and then fell off the bed.

Gilbert testified about the funeral and memorial and that Chad Daybell said he was moving out and moving to Rexburg and had a friend there with a condo who would let him stay there.

By Oct. 26, 2019, Gilbert reached out to see how Chad Daybell was doing he said he would come over to her home.

“He said, ‘actually I’m doing really good,’ That he met the woman he was going to marry,” Gilbert said. “Yes, we were shocked. He went on to say how beautiful she was, and we asked him where he met her. He said at a conference in St. George in October.”

Exhumed Evidence: The life & death of Tammy Daybell

 

A few days later Chad Daybell brought Lori Vallow with him to visit the Gilberts. According to Gilbert they were “quite affectionate with each other.”  Gilbert said she asked about Lori’s family and Vallow Daybell said her husband died in December of a heart attack.

“Then Chad said, ‘And she just recently lost a daughter.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ She said, ‘Thank you.’ I asked how many children she had. She stammered….like there were step-children involved. So I didn’t get a number,” Gilbert said.

It wasn’t until weeks later when the search began for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan that Gilbert thought that comment could refer to Tylee. When Vallow Daybell was arrested, Chad Daybell came to the Gilberts and asked them to put up their property to pay Vallow Daybell’s bond. Gilbert said at this point she began to ask more questions.

“I said to him, ‘You told me…she had just lost a daughter.’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t.’ I said, ‘Yes, you did.’ So I knew that it was Tylee he was talking to me about. I asked him also, ‘Where are they? Where are the kids, Chad? Doesn’t Tylee want a life, a job, a car, a boyfriend? And he said, ‘She didn’t like people and she didn’t like me.'”

Gilbert said the reply stood out to her because Chad Daybell had used past tense in talking about Tylee.

Todd Gilbert, Alice Gilbert’s husband, also testified in court Tuesday.  Chad Daybell told Todd Gilbert Tammy Daybell would die before 50 in February of 2019.

“He made the statement as he was leaving, he said, ‘I don’t know if I should tell you this or not, but I’ve seen a vision that Tammy is going to move on and die before her 50th birthday,'” Todd Gilbert said. 

Todd Gilbert also mentioned the time he and his wife Alice Gilbert confronted Chad Daybell about what he’d previously said about Vallow Daybell’s daughter.

He said she didn’t really like him too much and she just kind of stayed away,” He said. “That’s all I remember about that.”

Other testimonies included the cross examination of  Dr. Erik Christensen, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Utah and Det. Bruce Mattingly of the  Fremont County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office.

Data from Tammy Daybell’s fitbit was shown to the jury. “Tammy was very active up until the time of her death,” Mattingly said. 

Tammy Daybell had been doing Zumba, taking a clogging class, and just completed running a 5k.

“From your review of this, did it corroborate statements made by Chad Daybell?”

“No, it was completely opposite,” Mattingly said.

The murder trial will resume Wednesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Larry Woodcock speaks to a crowd of media cameras and microphones...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Victim’s grandfather says evidence ‘unequivocal’ in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

As Lori Vallow Daybell entered the fifth week of her trial facing charges of first-degree murder, a victim's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said the documentation in the case is "unequivocal."

2 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

Utah's chief medical examiner testified in Idaho today that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

2 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial

For the first time, Lori Vallow Daybell's DNA has been entered as evidence into her murder trial. A hair found attached to adhesive that is understood — but not clearly stated in court — to be part of the layers of tape found with her son JJ Vallow's body was tested and found to be a match for her.

2 days ago

courtroom sketch...

SAMANTHA HERRERA and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Idaho murder trial shifts from child victims to Utah mother and wife Tammy Daybell

Testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday, shifted from the death of her children to the death or her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

5 days ago

A collection of witness portraits from Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pool)...

SAMANTHA HERRERA, KSL NewsRadio

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

The biggest news out of Thursday’s testimony came with the news of victim's blood and DNA was announced as found on tools in Chad Daybell's garage and when an analyst announced that a latent fingerprint from Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, was found a plastic bag that wrapped JJ’s body.

6 days ago

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Aut...

Larry D. Curtis

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell's shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death