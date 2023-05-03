Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Could a current MLB team relocate to Salt Lake City?

May 3, 2023, 1:38 PM

Steve Starks...

Steve Starks, the CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks about the possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City at an event on April 12. Starks explained more about Utah’s MLB interest. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

LAYTON, Utah — Salt Lake City is pretty much out of the running when it comes to the future home of the Oakland Athletics, as the team announced last month that it had signed a binding agreement to buy land for a new stadium in Las Vegas.

The stadium is planned to open in 2027, barring any setbacks, but can Big League Utah’s recent bid to bring an MLB team to the state potentially draw in another major league club?

Steve Starks, the CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said the coalition still has its sights on an expansion team; however, speaking at the One Utah Summit on Tuesday, he noted that it could “potentially” bring in a team relocating from elsewhere.

It’s unclear whether a team has reached out to Big League Utah since it publicly launched on April 12; KSL.com reached out to the coalition on Wednesday but has not received a response by press time.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently the only club whose future home city is in limbo, according to MLB and multiple media reports, now that the A’s future is all but settled. That said, the Las Vegas move still isn’t a done deal.

The land agreement is contingent on a $500 million tax incentive that the Nevada Assembly would have to approve by June 5, and there hasn’t been a “concrete” proposal sent to the legislation yet, the Nevada Independent reported Wednesday.

“If something was going to happen, it really should have been in place last week,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager told the outlet, adding that the state government may “run out of time” before the end of its current legislative session.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said last month that he believes he could see Salt Lake City offering “something like” the reported Nevada incentives package when he was asked what Utah might offer to attract an MLB team last month. He said Utah wouldn’t pay for a stadium outright but could offer incentives that “alleviate some of the costs around a stadium” should Utah land a team someday.

When she announced Utah’s intentions last month, Gail Miller, the owner of the Larry H. Miller Company, said the coalition is seeking to be considered “an expansion market.” Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time Salt Lake City became a relocation destination for a major sports franchise if a team resettles in the Beehive State. The New Orleans Jazz moved to Utah in 1979 and has continued to thrive in Utah’s capital.

Most of Starks’ message at Tuesday’s event centered around the same argument made when Big League Utah launched. The state is growing along with a strong and stable economy and has a “shovel-ready” site picked out in Salt Lake City’s new Power District.

It also has the highest median income of any of the other markets vying for an expansion team. On top of that, Salt Lake City is already positioned in the middle of most of the flight paths when MLB teams travel West, making it a “geographical fit.”

He also talked more about the MLB meeting last year, noting that MLB came prepared when the Larry H. Miller Company arrived in New York City to meet with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and other top league executives.

“Major League Baseball was really positive on our state. It was obvious to us that they had done their work on Utah,” Starks said. “They knew about us, they knew about the great things happening in the state, so over the past year, we’ve had the chance to build quite the coalition.”

It’s still unclear what the timeline is for when MLB will expand from 30 to 32 franchises. The league is still focusing more attention on its current teams, setting a January 2024 deadline for both the Athletics and Rays to have a binding deal in place in regard to their respective homes, according to ESPN.

Contributing: Logan Stefanich

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

People dressed as Star Wars characters gather for a photo shoot during the Comic Con FanX event at ...

Michael Houck

Study: Utah has the most passionate Star Wars fans

A new study by Bookies.com shows that Utahns are strong with the Force.

15 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Madison Swenson

Lane closed near mouth of Provo Canyon due to crash

The right lane of traffic near the mouth of Provo Canyon is closed due to a crash involving a semi with two trailers.

15 hours ago

(Tamara Vaifanua/KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Local photographer helps others connect to their culture

As part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua takes us behind the lens of a Provo photographer who is honoring his ancestors.

15 hours ago

emergency lights...

Madison Swenson

Teen dies after being pinned under car in Richfield

A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday after he became pinned under the roof of a car during a rollover crash in Richfield.

15 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises some Utah drivers with free gas cards

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out helping fellow Utahns pay for some gas with $50 gift cards!

15 hours ago

Cars drive past a homeless camp on the side of Victory Road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ...

Ashley Fredde

Salt Lake City Council approves new process, regulations for homeless resource centers

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new process to establish homeless resource centers in the city, shifting from a conditional-use process and ending the mayor's temporary ban on new centers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Could a current MLB team relocate to Salt Lake City?