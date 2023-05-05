Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ranchers in Rich County dealing with massive flooding from snow runoff

May 4, 2023, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:55 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Ranching is a way of life in Rich County. There are cattle and ranches almost anywhere you look.

Although it’s not the easiest lifestyle, Joey Weston couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“I can have my kids out here with me and check the cows together,” he said. “I mean, you got to love it. If you don’t love it, you are not going to do it for very long.”

You can’t blame him lately if even he’s questioning that love.

“Unless you’re just a glutton for punishment,” Weston said with a laugh.

This season has brought the types of challenges even the most rugged rancher has seen here.

It turns out too much water, even for farmers used to drought conditions, is a bad thing.

“Too much water all at once,” Weston said. “When you are trying to bring a new baby calf into the world, there are three things that just does not mix with that. Wet, wind, and cold. And we have just kind of had all three of them altogether.”

This past week, flooding has become the big issue.

Rich County Commissioner Sim Weston says it is about the worst he has ever seen.

“I will tell you; it has been brutal. I never thought I would see this,” Sim Weston said.

About 30 ranches along the Bear River have been impacted.

Rich County is normally one of the colder spots in the state, but temperatures started to increase this week causing the massive snowpack in the mountains to begin to melt.

The water run off has caused the Bear River and many creeks in the area to spill over their banks.

(Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV) (Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV) (Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV) (Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV) (Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV) (Carissa Hutchison/KSL TV)

It has led the State Department of Agriculture and Food to look for ways to help ranchers, especially with all the animal losses because of the flooding and cold.

“I think we are looking at around 25-percent, maybe even 30-percent in death losses in calves,”  Sim Weston said.

Ranchers have been moving cattle to higher ground, which means thousands of more dollars to move them. There is also an effort to find additional hay to feed the cattle. It is all a big cost to ranchers they were not expecting this season.

“It has just been a struggle,” Sim Weston said. “It has been a brutal struggle this spring.”

Like any rancher will tell you, there is always hope.

For them, it is just their way of life.

“I have just been breaking it down into weeks. Next week will be better. Next week will be better,”  Weston said. “We got green grass coming. It will pass. We will get through it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Two years ago, Mindy Herget and Brynn Christensen started brainstorming a side hustle while working...

Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Start a side gig to bring in extra cash

Looking for a way to stretch your family’s budget and battle inflation? A side gig could bring in extra income to make ends meet, pay off debt or make a large purchase.

23 hours ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Successful business owner, co-founder of Burt Brothers Tires & Services passes away

Successful businessman, philanthropist, family man, and friend, Wendel Burt, passed away unexpectedly.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Runoff to bring more birds and habitat for migratory refuge

Flood waters cause concern for many of us, but they're doing good things for birds right now in Box Elder County.

23 hours ago

4-year-old Alden...

Ayanna Likens

Why asthma symptoms can increase in the spring

Spring is known for allergies, but it can also increase asthma symptoms.

23 hours ago

Jewish American Heritage Month sign...

Katija Stjepovic

May is Jewish American Heritage Month

The month of May is a celebration for the Jewish American community. A time to come together and reflect.

23 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Flood warning in place for South Fork of Ogden River as water levels expected to peak

A flood warning remained in place Thursday night for the South Fork of the Ogden River.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Ranchers in Rich County dealing with massive flooding from snow runoff