ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift announces July release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

May 6, 2023, 10:33 AM

Taylor Swift announced the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." (Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty I...

Taylor Swift announced the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." (Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management via CNN)

(Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management via CNN)

BY

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is releasing another new recording of an earlier album. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will be out July 7, the megastar announced on Instagram.

“With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th,” Swift wrote.

First released in 2010, “Speak Now” was written by Swift when she was 18-20 years old, she said.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift wrote.

Swift’s former label, Big Machine, sold the master recordings of her music catalog in 2019, prompting the singer to record new versions of her previous albums. In 2021, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).

Earlier this year, the “Anti-Hero” singer shared on Instagram that “in celebration of the Eras Tour,” she’ll be releasing four previously unreleased songs: “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)” featuring Joy William and John Boy Music, “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

The release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will be out “just in time for July 9th,” Swift wrote, referencing a line in the song “Last Kiss” from the album.

Swift’s announcement comes amid the Eras Tour, her first concert tour in five years.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

