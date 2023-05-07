Northern lights could return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ah- Aurora Borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, seen in northern Utah, again?

There is a slight chance that Utahns might see the northern lights or also known as Aurora Borealis, Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service for Salt Lake City.

Utah weather experts say that the skies should be clear enough for people in northern Utah to see this weather phenomenon if the lights make it to the state.

Graphics from the Space Weather Prediction Center don’t place Utah in the main viewing area for Aurora Borealis, but the geomagnetic storm might be big enough for people to see it.

The northern lights visited Utah during the nights of April 23 and 24 as residents from Cache County to Utah County witnessed the colors in the sky.

The NSW tweeted that the best time to view a possible appearance is Sunday night from 9 p.m. to midnight and to “look north!”

And if you see this fantastic weather phenomenon, send photos to KSL TV’s AsYouSeeIt page.