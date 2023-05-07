Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
WEATHER

Northern lights could return to Utah

May 7, 2023, 4:14 PM

Northern lights by trappers loop...

Northern lights by trappers loop

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ah- Aurora Borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, seen in northern Utah, again?

There is a slight chance that Utahns might see the northern lights or also known as Aurora Borealis, Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service for Salt Lake City.

Utah weather experts say that the skies should be clear enough for people in northern Utah to see this weather phenomenon if the lights make it to the state.

Graphics from the Space Weather Prediction Center don’t place Utah in the main viewing area for Aurora Borealis, but the geomagnetic storm might be big enough for people to see it.

May 7, 2023, northern lights prediction from NOAA. (NORA)

The northern lights visited Utah during the nights of April 23 and 24 as residents from Cache County to Utah County witnessed the colors in the sky.

The NSW tweeted that the best time to view a possible appearance is Sunday night from 9 p.m. to midnight and to “look north!”

And if you see this fantastic weather phenomenon, send photos to KSL TV’s AsYouSeeIt page.

A makeshift cannel leading to the Bear Lake. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

Garden City digs channels to redirect snowmelt to Bear Lake

Several neighborhoods are under a state of emergency as Garden City families are working to redirect the water coming down the mountain.

5 days ago

Emigration Creek water levels close to the dinner. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Flood warning in effect for Emigration Creek as spring runoff raises water levels

Emigration Canyon is under flood watch as the waters in the creek are running very high and very fast Monday.

7 days ago

The homepage of the floodhazards.utah.gov website....

Michael Houck

Utah officials launch flood watch, resources website

Utah's Division of Emergency Management released its 2023 spring runoff and flooding website Monday.

7 days ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Madison Swenson

Big and Little Cottonwood canyons facing closures due to avalanche hazard

Closures up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are set to continue Tuesday due to avalanche concerns, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

7 days ago

Sandbags prepared for Sandy residents. (KSLTV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Sandy officials host ‘flood ready’ town hall to prepare residents

Sandy City leaders want residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature brings with a flood prep town hall and sandbags.

7 days ago

A home threatened by the flood water caused by Emigration Creek. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Emigration Creek

Residents in Emigration Canyon sprang into action Sunday as Emigration Creek jumped its bed in several areas threatening to flood homes.

8 days ago

