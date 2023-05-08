SLC police locate missing 10-year-old boy with autism

UPDATE: Salt Lake City police say “Bam Bam” has been located and is safe.

Our original story continues below.

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Thresvieon Grundy, who goes by “Bam Bam,” has autism and was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday at the downtown Salt Lake City library. He was wearing a black PlayStation hoodie, a blue shirt and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911.