Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike

May 8, 2023, 10:03 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Plans for filming the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” has been paused due to the writers’ strike.

Co-creators and co-showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, tweeted a statement over the weekend on the account for the Netflix show’s writers’ room.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the tweet reads. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the Duffers wrote. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on May 2 in an effort to seek better compensation and other concessions from studios and streaming companies.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Chuck E. Meyers using one of the many instruments available to him. (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

The Utahns who level up video game music

Video game music has been getting a new recognition and respect, and some of it is for a high-profile game title created right here in Utah.

1 day ago

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Actor Vin Diesel attends Universal Pictures' "Furious 7" premiere at TCL...

Ashley R. Williams

Website wants to pay you $1,000 to watch all 10 ‘Fast and the Furious’ films

A financial website is offering $1,000 to one person who can devote two weeks to viewing more than 20 hours of the "Fast and the Furious" film saga.

1 day ago

Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax Dist...

Mark Kennedy

MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due to strike

The first big live awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike has retreated to a pre-taped event.

1 day ago

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by...

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million

This weekend, “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which says goodbye to this iteration of the space misfits and its driving creative voice, director James Gunn, earned $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

1 day ago

Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in ...

Dan Heching

Why is ‘Saturday Night Live’ not new tonight?

Due to the continued film and TV writers' strike, "Saturday Night Live" will not air a new episode on Saturday evening, as originally planned.

2 days ago

Taylor Swift announced the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." (Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty I...

Theresa Waldrop

Taylor Swift announces July release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is releasing another new recording of an earlier album. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" will be out July 7, the megastar announced on Instagram.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike