LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

KSL to broadcast Lori Vallow Daybell trial verdict following new court order

May 9, 2023, 9:52 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deaths of her two children. (Lisa Cheney)

(Lisa Cheney)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho judge has ruled the court will broadcast the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell case when it is read. KSL TV will carry it on all platforms.

7th District Judge Steven W. Boyce issued the ruling Tuesday, saying the need for a continued gag order is “absolved upon the conclusion of the presentation of evidence and closing arguments in this case.”

For more than two years, the courtroom was wide open and almost anyone could take a virtual seat and watch the latest developments as the Idaho case against Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell got closer to trial.

News outlets like KSL TV, along with the Idaho courts, ran live broadcasts of the hearings marked by immense public interest and bizarre, tragic allegations involving the deaths of two children and their mother’s doomsday beliefs.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

But in September, Boyce banned news cameras in the case going forward, siding with Vallow Daybell’s defense attorneys, who argued the video could prevent a fair trial.

That gag order has remained in effect as the trial continues into its third week. Tuesday marks the 20th day of testimony in the trial for Daybell. Nicole Heideman, a tactical specialist with the FBI, is testifying about digital information found in their investigation.

Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She is also charged with conspiracy in connection with the death of Tammy Daybell, her new husband’s previous wife. Chad Daybell is charged with murder for the same three deaths.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

May 8, 2023 Court Sketch...

Eliza Pace

Texts from Lori Vallow portray sensual romance amidst plans to ‘eliminate’ kids

Texts between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell ranged from sexual innuendos to analyzing the darkness within Lori's kids.

1 day ago

(Court sketch)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

This week could be pivotal in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This week could be bombshell week as the prosecution plans to rest its case this week, and the trial will pivot to the defense.

2 days ago

An artist's sketch of former FBI agent Douglas Hart, testifying in Boise, Idaho on May 5, 2023. (Po...

Larry D. Curtis

FBI details salacious texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

In the very beginning of its opening arguments, the prosecution in the Lori Vallow Daybell case said her trial for multiple murders was about "money, power and sex." Friday, with an former FBI special agent on the stand, that claim was enforced

4 days ago

Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...

Madison Swenson

Chad Daybell’s murder trial could possibly start June 2024

A scheduling conference was held Thursday in Boise for Chad Daybell, who appeared virtually from a jail in Fremont County.

5 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell waiting with her back turned as the council discusses something in court on May...

Madison Swenson and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell shrugged after being handed legal docs about delivering up her kids

A number of witnesses took the stand during day 17 of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, including a detective who conducted a search warrant on her rental car in Hawaii, as well as an Arizona officer who discussed the connection to an attempted shooting investigation and her children's whereabouts.

5 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Emily Ashcraft

Judge rules jurors in Lori Daybell trial won’t hear secret recordings of her and Chad Daybell

A judge in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial ruled Thursday that jurors will not be able to hear secret recordings of conversations between her, Chad Daybell and others.

5 days ago

