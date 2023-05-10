LOCAL NEWS
Dog dies in Tooele house fire
May 10, 2023, 12:06 PM
TOOELE, Utah — A dog died from smoke inhalation earlier this month after flames tore through a home in Tooele.
The fire happened Thursday, May 4, in the area of 150 North and Pinehurst Avenue.
Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy said no humans were injured, but a dog did die.
Estimates on damages to the building are still to be determined. The cause also remains under investigation, according to McCoy.
Additional details were not immediately available.