LOCAL NEWS

Dog dies in Tooele house fire

May 10, 2023, 12:06 PM

Tooele City Fire Department...

FILE:Tooele City Fire Department.

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — A dog died from smoke inhalation earlier this month after flames tore through a home in Tooele.

The fire happened Thursday, May 4, in the area of 150 North and Pinehurst Avenue.

Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy said no humans were injured, but a dog did die.

Estimates on damages to the building are still to be determined. The cause also remains under investigation, according to McCoy.

Additional details were not immediately available.

