Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

May 15, 2023, 12:48 PM

Vice Media's office building is seen in Los Angeles, Monday, May 15, 2023. Vice Media is filing for...

Vice Media's office building is seen in Los Angeles, Monday, May 15, 2023. Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the most recent digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will be able to submit bids as well.

The company expects the sale to conclude in the next two to three months. During the process, Vice’s media brands will continue to produce content and the company will keep paying its employees and vendors, according to a Monday press release.

In a prepared statement, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the “accelerated court-supervised sale process” will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth, “thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.”

Vice assets and liabilities worth between $500 million and $1 billion, according to Monday’s filing.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs expected to impact more than 100 of the company’s 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand.

There has been a wider surge of media layoffs and closures, including job cuts at Gannett, NPR, the Washington Post and other organizations. In April, BuzzFeed Inc. announced that its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News was being shut down as part of a cost-cutting drive by its corporate parent.

Digital advertising has plummeted this year, cutting into the profitability of major tech companies from Google to Facebook.

“One of the things that I think really hurt Vice, and in turn Buzfeed as well, is social media networks like Facebook changing their algorithms,” Jason Mollica, professor at American University’s School of Communication, said — noting that social media was once a space that Vice thrived. “When you’re not pulling in the numbers that you would expect advertising-wise, you’re losing money.”

Beyond advertising and the shifting digital landscape, Mollica also pointed to the changing habits of news consumers consumers today — and challenges that media companies across the industry face as they try to reach audiences.

“It comes down to advertising, but it also comes down to relatability to what your audience is looking for,” Mollica said.

Vice Media’s roots date back to 1994, with the launch of Vice’s original punk magazine in Montreal. Vice soon moved to New York and built itself into a global media company.

Over the years, Vice developed a reputation for in-your-face journalism that covered daring stories around the world that particularly reasonated with new, young audiences across digital platforms. The media company’s assets also include film and TV production, an in-house marketing agency, and brands such as Refinery 29 and Unbothered.

The media company has struggled to turn around profits in recent years. Monday’s filings show that Vice has total outstanding debt of $834 million.

In 2017, Vice was valued at $5.7 billion. Now, however, most experts estimate the company is worth just a fraction of that, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Monday’s bankruptcy filing arrives just months after Nancy Dubuc announced that she would be stepping down as CEO of the company. Vice named longtime Vice executives Dixon and Lokhandwala as co-CEOs.

Dubuc replaced Vice co-founder Shane Smith in 2018, a turbulent time at Vice after a 2017 Times investigation uncovered rampant sexual harrassment and misconduct at the company.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Taylor Swift is seen here performing on stage for the "Eras Tour" in Houston in April. (Bob Levey/T...

Alli Rosenbloom

Taylor Swift interrupts ‘Bad Blood’ to defend concertgoer at Philadelphia tour stop

Taylor Swift appeared to help a concertgoer in the crowd of her latest "Eras Tour" stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, and videos of the moment are circulating on social media.

13 hours ago

Left to right; actors Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, director James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, K...

Lindsey Bahr

‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller.

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during t...

Associated Press

Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic workplace allegations

Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.

3 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Construction update for Deer Creek Dam begins

The Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir are getting much-needed construction improvements so they can continue to deliver water to the community and mitigate flooding.

5 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they ...

 Chris Isidore

With writers’ strike underway, labor talks start with directors

Television and film studios started contract negotiations Wednesday with the Directors Guild of America.

6 days ago

Cinderella Castle stands at the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Mon...

Mike Schneider

Disney board banned X-rated stores, liquor shops near property, overlooking prisons

Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy