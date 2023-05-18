KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

May 18, 2023, 6:13 AM

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit on d...

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit on display at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” federal prosecutors in North Dakota say. The shoes were stolen in 2005 and recovered in a 2018 FBI sting operation, but no arrests were made at the time.

Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The indictment did not provide any further information about Martin and online records do not list an attorney for him.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that Martin is 76 and lives 12 miles south of the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. When reached by the newspaper, he said, “I gotta go on trial. I don’t want to talk to you.”

Janie Heitz, executive director of the museum, told The Associated Press she was surprised the suspect lived nearby but said no one who works at the museum knows him.

Garland wore several pairs of the ruby slippers during production of the 1939 musical, but only four authentic pairs remain. When they were stolen, the slippers were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

The slippers were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown when someone climbed through a window and broke the display case, prosecutors said when they were recovered.

Heitz said she and the museum’s staff were “a little bit speechless” that someone had been charged nearly two decades after the slippers were stolen.

Over the years, several enticing rewards were offered in hopes that the slippers would turn up. Law enforcement offered $250,000 early in the case, and an anonymous donor from Arizona put up $1 million in 2015.

The road to the missing slippers began when a man told the shoes’ insurer in 2017 that he could help get them back. After a nearly year-long investigation, the FBI nabbed the shoes in Minneapolis in July 2018. At the time, the bureau said no one has been arrested or charged in the case.

On Wednesday, a summons was issued for Martin. An initial court appearance was set for June 1, and it will be via video. Terry Van Horn, spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department in North Dakota, said he could not provide any information beyond what was included in the one-paragraph-indictment.

The shoes are famously associated with one of the iconic lines in “The Wizard of Oz,” as Garland’s character Dorothy clicks her heels and repeats the phrase, “There’s no place like home.” They are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

The three other pairs Garland wore in the movie were held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian, and a private collector.

When they were stolen, the slippers were on loan from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw, who received an insurance payment seven years after the theft, according to the museum’s director.

Heitz said the museum staff hopes the slippers will return to Garland’s hometown after the legal case ends.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Johnny Depp, left, and director Maiwenn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jean...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood.

1 day ago

ABC has had success with "The Bachelor." (Aaron Poole/Getty Images via CNN)...

Lisa Respers France

‘The Bachelor’ senior citizen edition is coming

ABC is set to debut “The Golden Bachelor,” a senior version of “The Bachelor” franchise, this fall.

1 day ago

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images via CNN)...

Alli Rosenbloom

Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

2 days ago

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah’s attorney general hunts the paranormal on ‘Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has appeared on two episodes of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" on the History Channel.

2 days ago

The official poster featuring actress Catherine Deneuve from the film 'La Chamade' is pictured on t...

Associated Press

Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and plenty to talk about

CANNES, France (AP) — The controversy-rife 76th edition. Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Louis XV,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes […]

3 days ago

Martha Stewart, here at an event in 2022, is featured on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated S...

Marianne Garvey

Martha Stewart lands ‘historic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart is among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland