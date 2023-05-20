KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah coma patient reunites with nurse who had ‘angel’s voice’

May 19, 2023, 10:23 PM | Updated: 11:14 pm

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — In January 2020, Jennifer Anderton was rushed to Lakeview Hospital’s Emergency Room with COVID-19 symptoms, unaware that her journey would turn into a two-week stay. 

“I started coming down with these symptoms that I’ve never felt before,” Anderton recalled, reflecting on the onset of her illness. 

The immense pain caused by respiratory issues still lingers vividly in her mind.

“It filled my lungs with secretions, I couldn’t cough them up fast enough. I was drowning,” she said.

The severity of Anderton’s condition eventually caused her to lose consciousness, leading her into an out-of-body encounter with her own medical ordeal.

“I heard them say they could not find a pulse, and I visually watched them try to intubate me,” she said.

Placed on a ventilator in the ICU, Anderton found herself in a unique situation. She could hear the commotion around her, particularly a voice that resonated deeply within her.

“Somebody was here in my ear saying, ‘I’ve got you, you are okay,’ and someone was hugging my head so it felt like a big hug,” Jennifer said.

Little did she know that the voice belonged to a critical care ICU nurse, named Lisa Whittaker. She came to work that evening to care for patients in need as she has for the past 30 years – the past five of which have been spent at MountainStar Healthcare’s Lakeview Hospital

“I remember what Jennifer went through. I remember hugging her head and talking to her, and telling her she was going to make it,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker sat by Anderton’s side reassuring her that she would make it. 

“I’m happy that I was able to be there for her when she needed somebody the most,” she said.

Anderton, who is also a traveling nurse, recovered and was discharged from the hospital on January 31, 2020, without knowing Whittaker’s name. 

This week the two were able to reunite after three years at Lakeview Hospital. Anderton expressed her gratitude for the encouragement that kept her going, even when she had no knowledge of the person behind the soothing voice that uplifted her spirit.

“I didn’t even need to meet her to know that because it’s just her physical touch and how she treated me meant a lot. That meant a lot to me,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. speaks during a Utah gubernatorial Republican primary debate at the PB...

Jonny Hallam and Tara John, CNN

Jon Huntsman among ‘500 Americans’ just banned from Russia

(CNN) — Former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, United States President Barack Obama, and late-night television host Stephen Colbert are some of the “500 Americans” Russia has banned from entering the country. Russia on Friday announced it was banning “500 Americans,” many prominent figures of US executive power, from entering the country “in a response to the […]

1 day ago

Orton Park overflowed with water...

Andrew Adams

North Ogden’s Orton Park overflows, neighbors show up with paddle boards, pets

Orton Park was overflowing Friday as city leaders said the detention basin was functioning properly and neighbors arrived with paddle boards, pets, and kayaks to take advantage of the unique conditions.

1 day ago

Click it or ticket campaign...

Katija Stjepovic

Seat belts save Salt Lake couple, unborn child

Far too many deadly crashes in Utah involve someone not wearing a seatbelt.

1 day ago

Layton triple murder scene...

Mike Anderson

Neighbor stunned man he hung out with is accused of killing wife, in-laws

As police in Layton worked to figure out what triggered a man to allegedly kill his wife, in-laws, and three family dogs, neighbors who knew the family were also trying to understand the tragedy.

1 day ago

North fork of the Provo River...

Ladd Egan

‘It’s very dangerous’: Increased flows expected for Provo River next week

Those who live and recreate along the Provo River are being warned that there will be a significant increase in water over the next week.

1 day ago

Leah and Om Moses...

Shara Park and Annie Knox  

Murder-suicide sparks calls for reform to Utah’s family court system  

Before a Salt Lake City doctor killed his son and took his own life, the boy’s mother had raised concerns about her son’s safety in custody proceedings and advocated for changes to Utah’s family court system. Advocates say the tragedy illustrates a need for change.   

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Utah coma patient reunites with nurse who had ‘angel’s voice’