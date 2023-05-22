KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC Police Department to change the way it handles requests for information

May 22, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department announced it will be changing the way it handles information requests and said it will “determine whether an immediate response is needed.”

Effective Thursday, June 1, the department will implement a “media request form” for all inquiries news related or otherwise.

According to a release by Salt Lake City police, the new approach will “help SLCPD to ensure all media requests are handled in a timely, efficient, and professional manner…”

Previously, journalists could call the department’s media line, 801-799-NEWS, to get timely information on police incidents, crime, or emergency situations. After calling the number, the public information officer working that day would respond by returning the call to the newsroom and providing any relevant information while answering questions.

The new method would require journalists, or other interested parties, to fill out an online form with 10 boxes, four required, and six optional; describing the information sought.

We believe that this absolutely will help us: not only track what we’re doing but will also help ensure a timely response for media,” Department spokesperson, Brent Weisberg said. 

The release informs the public that after filling out the media request form, “a member of the SLCPD’s PR Unit will review the request to determine whether an immediate response is needed.”

Former Chief Chris Burbank doesn’t think the media request form is a good idea. 

“If everything is online, you’re just going to get a bunch of rogue responses that are not going to satisfy the public,” Burbank said. “Especially if there’s a problem or an issue that we need to know about.”

Burbank said there is a need for a knowledgeable and accessible spokesperson to give the public information they deserve.

“Too many agencies have somebody who’s a spokesperson but they don’t know anything and can’t respond to anything,” Burbank said.

Weisberg said the police department doesn’t have the ability to track the number of public information calls and that this new system would help them measure and keep track of requests.

“What this does is it gives us a metric so we can track it but also what it does is it allows public information officers to get a push notification of what media is requesting,” Weisberg said.

The release also warns that the SLCPD’s Public Relations Unit will not be staffed 24/7.

Weisberg said it comes down to staffing. 

“We wish we could be 24 hours a day… unfortunately given the staffing of the squad right now, and the staffing of the department, we can’t do that,” Weisberg said.

Burbank disagrees.

“You need somebody who is accessible 24 hours a day because the world happens 24 hours a day, not just conveniently when somebody’s working on the weekend,” Burbank said.

Burbank said he had someone available to answer calls 24/7 when he was chief, and now the department has over 500 sworn officers, the most in its history. 

Always in the past, there’s been full-time public information people. So the question then becomes what are you doing or how are you prioritizing that resource that you have?” Burbank said. 

The release states, “We understand this change will require time to adjust. At the same time, we recognize the importance of adapting to changing demands and needs, when it comes to the volume and complexity of requests we receive.”

“When a governmental agency, I don’t care if it’s the police department, the mayor’s office, or the state government, when they don’t access or respond to the media, the media is left to report what they know: what they can get access to,” Burbank said. “And when the government is poor at providing information or correcting information, well that leaves the wrong story out there.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)...

Dan Rascon

Wheeler Farm helps Salt Lake County with historic water operations

Salt Lake County is setting up its flood control operations right next to the cow pastures at Wheeler Farm, in preparation for what may come.

18 hours ago

The Fox Hollow Golf Club sinkhole. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

American Fork golf course sinkhole stabilized after weekend collapse

City crews in American Fork have stabilized a massive sinkhole after it took part of the Fox Hollow Golf Club on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Black bear summit county...

Michael Houck

Black bear relocated from resident’s tree in Summit County

According to Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources Facebook page, they were called out to a black bear in a tree on private property in Oakley, Utah.

18 hours ago

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...

Michael Houck

Provo man arrested for murder for allegedly running over a man

Police say a Provo man attempted to kill a man with his car, telling police he did not want the victim to "come back" Friday night.

18 hours ago

Organic labeled vegetables are offered for sale at a grocery store on January 19, 2023 in Chicago,...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to save money at the grocery store

Whether planning your Memorial Day barbecue or just planning out your meals for the week, there are ways to budget better at the grocery store. 

18 hours ago

[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...

Karah Brackin

UDOT, Highway Patrol work to make SR36 safer

With Memorial Day weekend on deck and a busy summer travel season following right behind, safe roadways are top of mind.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

SLC Police Department to change the way it handles requests for information