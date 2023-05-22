HIVE Music Festival with headliners Post Malone, Kid Cudi canceled

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hive Music Festival, which was set to return to the Utah State Fairpark next month, has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to its website.

The festival was set to occur on June 9-10 with headliners Post Malone and Kid Cudi. The festival first debuted in 2021 with Post Malone headlining, but no event was held in 2022. The return of the “revamped” Hive festival was announced in February this year with ticket sales opening shortly after the announcement.

Other notable performers set to appear at Utah’s largest hip-fop festival included singer-songwriter Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan and Glorilla. This year the festival was set to be produced by C3 Presents, which has helped produce popular music festivals Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and ACL Festival along with Live Nation.

Presale tickets for two-day general audience admission began at $199, with two-day VIP passes beginning at about $500. Tickets purchased from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment “in as little as 30 days,” according to the festival’s website.

Utah State Fairpark representatives told KSL that they were given notice of the festival’s cancelation on Sunday. They are trying to find an event replacement for the days scheduled.

