KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

HIVE Music Festival with headliners Post Malone, Kid Cudi canceled

May 22, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

Post Malone at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend April 16, ...

Post Malone at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend April 16, 2022. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hive Music Festival, which was set to return to the Utah State Fairpark next month, has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to its website.

The festival was set to occur on June 9-10 with headliners Post Malone and Kid Cudi. The festival first debuted in 2021 with Post Malone headlining, but no event was held in 2022. The return of the “revamped” Hive festival was announced in February this year with ticket sales opening shortly after the announcement.

Other notable performers set to appear at Utah’s largest hip-fop festival included singer-songwriter Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan and Glorilla. This year the festival was set to be produced by C3 Presents, which has helped produce popular music festivals Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and ACL Festival along with Live Nation.

Presale tickets for two-day general audience admission began at $199, with two-day VIP passes beginning at about $500. Tickets purchased from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment “in as little as 30 days,” according to the festival’s website.

Utah State Fairpark representatives told KSL that they were given notice of the festival’s cancelation on Sunday. They are trying to find an event replacement for the days scheduled.

*KSL TV’s Michael Houck contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Ray Stevenson...

Lindsey Bahr

Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58

The Irish actor who played the villain in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the ‘Thor’ films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died.

19 hours ago

Inside the "A-frame" music room. (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

A musician’s dream house

A Provo couple wasn't planning to buy a house when they moved back to town about 10 years ago, but the house had other ideas.

2 days ago

People dressed in commencement gowns, front, walk past protesters supporting the Hollywood writers'...

Steven Senne

Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in support of the writers strike.

2 days ago

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International...

Alli Rosenbloom

Nashville man couldn’t get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so he got a job as the venue security guard

The dedicated "Swiftie" applied for a job as a security guard at Swift’s shows in Nashville since he wasn't able to get tickets.

2 days ago

NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - MAY 15: Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premier...

Lindsey Bahr

‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd

The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend knocking, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out of first place.

2 days ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration lea...

Mike Schneider

DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

HIVE Music Festival with headliners Post Malone, Kid Cudi canceled