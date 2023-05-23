KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
GUN VIOLENCE

Kearns High School student brandished a handgun during fight, prompted lockouts

May 23, 2023, 4:43 PM

KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — Multiple schools in Kearns were placed on lockout after a student pulled a gun on a man Tuesday afternoon.

Unified Police Melody Cutler told KSL there was a verbal fight between some students and an unknown man outside of Kearns High School.

“During that exchange of words, one of the students brandished a handgun,” Cutler said in a written statement.

When UPD officers arrived at the school, the students and the man ran from the scene.

Cutler said when officers were examining the crime scene, the student who had the gun returned to the scene and was placed into police custody without further issue. Police have another student in their custody.

Police are still searching for the gun used by the student.

Cutler said Kearns High School, South Kearns Elementary, and Beehive Elementary were on lockout until 11:40 a.m.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

