On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Family of man shot by juvenile at TRAX station shares update on recovery

Apr 10, 2024, 10:55 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

KEARNS — The family of a man shot at a South Salt Lake TRAX station last week is sharing their sadness over what unfolded, as they work to get support for his recovery.

They say Thomas Yazzie was running errands for his younger brother when the shooting broke out as he went to catch the TRAX train. Now they’re devastated after he barely survived and hope the community will help with his medical care.

Going through photos on her phone, Taelyn Yazzie pulled up photos of her close-knit family in her Kearns home on Wednesday.

“There was all of us on a camping trip,” she said, pointing to a picture of Taelyn, her two sisters, grandmother Francine Yazzie, and uncle Thomas Yazzie.

When Taelyn scrolls through photos from the past few days, they differ dramatically.

“He’s very, very swollen,” Taelyn said, looking at a photo of Thomas in a hospital gown, lying in a bed with the tubes hooked to medical devices that are keeping him alive. “This one is the life support.”

Her uncle, she explained, was going to take the TRAX train to pick up a few things for his brother and her other uncle Willis last Thursday. Taelyn and Francine explained that Willis was hospitalized from a seizure and brain aneurysm, and was expected to be released on Thursday.

Uncle Thomas Yazzie with his mother Francine Yazzie and nieces including Taelyn Yazzie on the left.  (Taelyn Yazzie)

They said Thomas had been by Willis’ side.

Francine was down in Louisiana helping her third son recover from a work injury when she got a call from police Thursday evening telling her son Thomas had been shot, and it wasn’t looking good.

“When I first heard he was shot, I just went into shock,” Francine remembers. “I started shaking. I didn’t know what to do.”

She immediately called Taelyn.

“Her first response was, ‘What is happening? What is happening? What is happening to us?!” Francine said.

2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large

According to UTA Police, it appeared there was some sort of disagreement between three people at the Meadowbrook TRAX station in South Salt Lake. Someone pulled out a gun, shooting Thomas and a second person.

The niece and mother would later find out, after the suspect turned himself in, that the alleged shooter is a juvenile. The women say they were told he is 16 years old.

They have no idea what would have happened, that would have led to a seemingly random person firing shots.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Francine said, of her son. “I don’t know who this kid is.”

Thomas Yazzie has been intubated and sedated since last Thursday (Taelyn Yazzie)

“I definitely have my feelings towards the situation,” Taelyn said. “But it does make me sad wondering what kind of living situation that kid is living in, to make him be okay with doing something like that.”

Taelyn rushed to the hospital, and now she and Willis are the ones who are sitting by Thomas’ side. Her uncle was shot in the stomach twice, she said, and has already had five surgeries.

The women said doctors didn’t think Thomas would make it that first night.

Francine flew back from Louisiana. She said she’s been holding Thomas’ hand, as he’s sedated and intubated.

“I just left it in God’s hands,” Francine said, tearing up. “Just asked him to be with us.”

As the tight-knit family tries to grasp why this happened, they focus on how Thomas can get through this.

“It is day-by-day,” Taelyn said. “It’s going to be a very long process.”

The family says Thomas works seasonally and doesn’t currently have health insurance. They imagine he’ll be stuck with the medical bills from that shooting. Taelyn started a GoFundMe* to help Thomas in his recovery.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A mobile food pantry will be stopping in Summit County every other week. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Mobile pantry fights food insecurity in Summit County

The Community Action Services team is taking its food pantry on the road. The mobile pantry will be parked in different spots around Summit County every other week because there are more hungry families there than people might expect.

8 hours ago

Dylan Rounds with his mother Candice Cooley....

Mike Anderson

Dylan Rounds’ mother says finding his remains brings needed closure

The family of Dylan Rounds, who disappeared nearly two years ago, say they're finally starting to get some closure after his presumed remains were found on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Utah legislators, supporters of the new law, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at a press conference to...

Daniel Woodruff

New Utah school safety law earns praise from victims’ families, but cost concerns persist

Family members who lost children in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history came to Utah to celebrate a new law aimed at making schools safer.

10 hours ago

A multistate investigation into stolen sports memorabilia and other collectibles has ties to southe...

Pat Reavy. KSL.com

Michael Jordan jersey recovered in Utah as part of multistate burglary case, police say

A multistate investigation into stolen sports memorabilia and other collectibles has ties to southern Utah.

12 hours ago

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on April 10, in Philadelphia....

Danny Freeman, CNN

5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia

A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that there was a shooting in a large crowd in West Philadelphia this afternoon.

12 hours ago

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

Andrew Adams

Utah County detectives: I-15 stop leads to seizure of 5,500 fentanyl pills, weapons

Deputies said Tuesday they seized 5,500 fentanyl pills along with methamphetamine and weapons following a traffic stop of a Lehi man they suspected of distributing drugs.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Family of man shot by juvenile at TRAX station shares update on recovery