LOCAL NEWS

Funeral service for longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse to be held Friday

May 25, 2023, 6:51 AM

Dick Nourse, KSL...

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The KSL family and the television news industry lost a legend last week when longtime anchorman Dick Nourse passed away at the age of 83.

From his first newscast in 1964 until his last in 2007, Dick became the trusted voice of KSL 5 News for 43 years. He was also a three-time cancer survivor.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. in the Southgate 2nd Ward Chapel, located at 1068 W. Chandler Drive in St. George.

A livestream of the service can be viewed on KSLTV.com. A visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same church.

Read more about the legendary career and life of Dick Nourse here.

TV legend and longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse has died at 83

