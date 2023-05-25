KSL Flood Watch
Delta Center Returns To Downtown Salt Lake City, Signage Installed 

May 25, 2023, 1:11 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center rebrand is officially in motion.

The Vivint Arena signs were taken down in early May. Even though the building won’t be officially renamed as the Delta Center until July, the signage is already being installed.

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until 2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Vivint Arena Rebranding As Delta Center

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The Delta Center naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

Delta signage is expected to make its way to the arena in July, with the Delta Center logo shown prominently on the exterior of the building The logo will also be placed on the basketball court alongside recognition of late Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.

RELATED: In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

