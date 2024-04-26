On the Site:
Dallin Hall Exits Transfer Portal, Announces Return To BYU

Apr 26, 2024, 10:22 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall is returning to the Cougars.

After interest from Creighton, Utah, Duke, Oklahoma, Clemson, and others, Hall announced he will return to Provo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallin Hall (@dallin_hall)

The Honorable Mention All-Big 12 guard shared a post on Instagram that he would “Run it back.”

It’s another big boost for new head coach Kevin Young in assembling his roster for the 2024-25 season. Hall’s return gives Young a star point guard entering another loaded year in the Big 12 Conference.

Last night, fellow BYU guard Richie Saunders also announced that he was returning to play for the Cougars.

A return to BYU was always on the table for Hall. That was even more evident when Young was introduced as BYU’s new head coach last week, Hall attended his press conference.

A source told KSL Sports earlier this month that Hall’s exploration in the Transfer Portal was to find a coach and a system where he can win games in the NCAA Tournament and fulfill his goal of playing in the NBA.

Hall has started in 54 games during his first two seasons with the BYU basketball program. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds last season and helped BYU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years this past season.

A native of Plain City, Utah, Hall was instrumental in helping BYU win a memorable game against nationally ranked Kansas in February at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Hall finished his sophomore season with an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. That was in the Top 20 among players in the Big 12 Conference. He was fourth in assist rate last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

