Sunny Choi Leads Team USA Breaking Into Paris Summer Olympics

May 7, 2024, 10:23 AM

SALT LAKE CITYSunny Choi quit her job to pursue the Olympics full-time and will represent the United States of America at the Summer Games in Paris.

Sunny Choi leads USA breaking into Paris 2024

Choi is a native of Queens, New York.

What is Breaking?

Team USA describes the sport of breaking as “a core element of hip-hop, a culture based in DJing, MCing, breaking and graffiti.”

During her freshman year of college, the Olympian picked up breaking and “fell in love with the physical challenges of the dance in combination with the artistic elements of creativity and self-expression,” according to TeamUSA.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)

“Breaking is definitely art and sport,” Choi said.

Sunny Choi’s path to the Olympics

In order to pursue breaking and the Olympics, Choi decided to quit her job as an executive for one of the world’s largest beauty company and dive head first into making her dream come true.

Choi said it took her “some time” before realizing that the Olympics were a goal she had always had since she was a baby.

The dream became a reality for Choi, who won Silver at the World Games in 2022 and qualified for Paris 2024 after quitting her job.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Choi (@_sunnychoi)

The USA breaker hopes to inspire others with her signature smile at the Summer Game.

“I dance with a really big smile on my face most of the time and that’s actually not particularly common in break culture cause everyone’s trying to like rip your head off basically in a battle,” Choi said.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

