Report: Rudy Gobert Welcomes First Child

May 6, 2024, 3:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a first-time father after the birth of his son, according to ESPN.

“The baby boy was delivered Monday morning, sources told ESPN, ” Tim MacMahon wrote.

Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla announced they were expecting in February during the NBA All-Star break.

ESPN’s announcement came before game two of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves’ defensive anchor was a critical piece in their game one victory over Denver scoring 12 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking three shots in 35 minutes.

The birth of the child kicks off a big week for Gobert who is expected to earn his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award on Tuesday.

 

Gobert would pull even with Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to earn the Defensive Player of the Year four times.

The French center led Minnesota to the league’s top defensive rating allowing just 108.4 points per 100 possessions, two points better than the second-ranked Boston Celtics.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 rebounds during the regular season before helping the Timberwolves sweep the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

Game three between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets is set for Friday in Minnesota.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

