On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Colorado F Cody Williams

May 6, 2024, 4:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Colorado forward Cody Williams is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a yet-to-be-determined top-ten pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Williams would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Related: Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Kentucky G Reed Sheppard

Utah Jazz Draft: Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

Strengths: Williams enters the draft with excellent size standing at 6-foot-8 with long arms that look the part of an NBA wing.

The forward was the fifth-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023 and wasted little time making his presence felt at Colorado scoring in double-digits in 14 of the first 17 games of his freshman season.

Williams offered an intriguing combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability during his lone season with the Buffaloes shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

The Arizona native has a diverse shot profile connecting on runners, floaters, and difficult push shots, and is comfortable using either hand when finishing at the basket.

Despite his narrow frame, Williams regularly scored through contact in the paint due to his soft touch and knack for generating looks near the rim.

The 19-year-old is dangerous in transition using his length and athleticism to finish on top of the hoop either in isolation or on lob passes.

The lanky wing was also tasked with defending multiple positions at Colorado whether it was the opposing team’s point guard, or bigger forwards in the post depending on the matchup, a skill that will be more valuable in the modern NBA than it was in college.

Sharing the floor with older NBA Draft hopefuls Tristan Da Silva and KJ Simpson (and working around center Eddie Lampkin in the post) Williams wasn’t highlighted at Colorado like other top freshmen in the class.

With better NBA spacing and more touches, Williams game could have more layers than he showed at Colorado.

Related: Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Kentucky G Rob Dillingham

Weaknesses: Williams must add significant weight to his frame before he’ll be able to compete at the NBA level.

The freshman is listed at 190 pounds despite his 6-foot-8 frame. For comparison, his brother, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams weighs 210 pounds, but stands three inches shorter at 6-foot-5.

As a result, Williams was often injured at Colorado appearing in just 24 of the team’s 37 games.

Despite his strong efficiency, Williams statistical profile is a bit underwhelming for a potential top-10 pick with his superb size and athleticism.

The forward’s 3.0 rebounds highlight both a lack of aggression and an inability to beat out stronger players for important 50-50 balls.

Though he displayed excellent feel finding teammates on a variety of passes as a freshman, his 1.6 assists per game are only average for his position.

Williams also rarely took over games, and his production trailed off late in the season after suffering an ankle injury on February 24.

The forward averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 14 percent from three over his final seven games.

Would Cody Williams Fit With Jazz In Draft?

With a desperate need for size, athleticism, and defense, Williams is one of the easier players to project fitting in with the Jazz in this year’s draft.

The forward’s brother has become a star in Oklahoma City, and may not need the bright lights to feel at home in Salt Lake City after committing to play at a smaller school in Colorado.

Williams is the ideal fit next to Markkenen and the Jazz’s smaller backcourt, and with a few years of development could be one of the most well-rounded players from this year’s draft.

Prior to the wrist injury that sidelined him for seven games in the heart of Colorado’s season, the Freshman was in the discussion for the top player in the 2024 draft, but steadily dropped over the final 17 games of his college career.

With strong workouts, Williams could easily climb back up NBA draft boards, but would be a strong fit for the Jazz wherever they land in the lottery.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Rudy Gobert Welcomes First Child

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a first-time father after the birth of his son according to ESPN.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Predicting TV, Kick Times For Early Season Games On 2024 BYU Football Schedule

What channels and when will BYU football play its early season games in 2024?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Barstool Sports Sponsorship Fizzles, Snoop Dogg Brand Attached To Arizona Bowl

Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between the brand and a college bowl game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Baylor Basketball Forward Caleb Lohner Commits To Utah Football

Former Baylor basketball forward Caleb Lohner just committed to Utah football as a tight end for the 2024 football season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute WR Remembers Impact Of Childhood Hero Junior Seau Ahead Of First Book Release

Former Utah wide receiver turned therapist David Kozlowski released his first book while remembering beloved childhood hero Junior Seau.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DT Danny Saili Finds SEC Home In Transfer Portal

Former BYU interior linemen is off to SEC Country.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Colorado F Cody Williams