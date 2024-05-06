Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Colorado F Cody Williams

SALT LAKE CITY – Colorado forward Cody Williams is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a yet-to-be-determined top-ten pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Williams would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Utah Jazz Draft: Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

Strengths: Williams enters the draft with excellent size standing at 6-foot-8 with long arms that look the part of an NBA wing.

The forward was the fifth-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023 and wasted little time making his presence felt at Colorado scoring in double-digits in 14 of the first 17 games of his freshman season.

Williams offered an intriguing combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability during his lone season with the Buffaloes shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

The Arizona native has a diverse shot profile connecting on runners, floaters, and difficult push shots, and is comfortable using either hand when finishing at the basket.

After diving back into Cody Williams film I remain very in on him as a prospect. Smooth mover with legit wing size. Insane touch at the rim with both hands. Monster in transition. Shoots a soft ball. Can defend multiple positions. Flashes of passing feel. Doesn’t do a lot of… pic.twitter.com/BbZWyFWjhw — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) May 4, 2024

Despite his narrow frame, Williams regularly scored through contact in the paint due to his soft touch and knack for generating looks near the rim.

The 19-year-old is dangerous in transition using his length and athleticism to finish on top of the hoop either in isolation or on lob passes.

The lanky wing was also tasked with defending multiple positions at Colorado whether it was the opposing team’s point guard, or bigger forwards in the post depending on the matchup, a skill that will be more valuable in the modern NBA than it was in college.

Sharing the floor with older NBA Draft hopefuls Tristan Da Silva and KJ Simpson (and working around center Eddie Lampkin in the post) Williams wasn’t highlighted at Colorado like other top freshmen in the class.

With better NBA spacing and more touches, Williams game could have more layers than he showed at Colorado.

Weaknesses: Williams must add significant weight to his frame before he’ll be able to compete at the NBA level.

The freshman is listed at 190 pounds despite his 6-foot-8 frame. For comparison, his brother, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams weighs 210 pounds, but stands three inches shorter at 6-foot-5.

As a result, Williams was often injured at Colorado appearing in just 24 of the team’s 37 games.

Despite his strong efficiency, Williams statistical profile is a bit underwhelming for a potential top-10 pick with his superb size and athleticism.

The forward’s 3.0 rebounds highlight both a lack of aggression and an inability to beat out stronger players for important 50-50 balls.

Though he displayed excellent feel finding teammates on a variety of passes as a freshman, his 1.6 assists per game are only average for his position.

Williams also rarely took over games, and his production trailed off late in the season after suffering an ankle injury on February 24.

The forward averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 14 percent from three over his final seven games.

Would Cody Williams Fit With Jazz In Draft?

With a desperate need for size, athleticism, and defense, Williams is one of the easier players to project fitting in with the Jazz in this year’s draft.

The forward’s brother has become a star in Oklahoma City, and may not need the bright lights to feel at home in Salt Lake City after committing to play at a smaller school in Colorado.

Williams is the ideal fit next to Markkenen and the Jazz’s smaller backcourt, and with a few years of development could be one of the most well-rounded players from this year’s draft.

Prior to the wrist injury that sidelined him for seven games in the heart of Colorado’s season, the Freshman was in the discussion for the top player in the 2024 draft, but steadily dropped over the final 17 games of his college career.

With strong workouts, Williams could easily climb back up NBA draft boards, but would be a strong fit for the Jazz wherever they land in the lottery.

