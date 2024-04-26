On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kevin Young Hosting BYU Basketball At Phoenix Suns Playoff Game

Apr 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team will be in attendance for Friday’s Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff game.

That’s because new BYU head coach Kevin Young wants his players to see him in action.

BYUtv’s Jarom Jordan first reported the news. KSL Sports has since confirmed that BYU will be inside the Footprint Center on Friday to see Game 3 of the Suns series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix trails Minnesota 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

BYU basketball will be in attendance at the Phoenix Suns playoff game

One of the notable attendees will be Dallin Hall, who announced on Friday that he is exiting the Transfer Portal to play for Young at BYU. Hall garnered interest from the likes of Creighton, Duke, Clemson, Utah, Utah State, Oklahoma, and others during his time in the portal.

BYU guard Richie Saunders, who also announced his intentions to return to Provo on Thursday night, is currently traveling abroad.

Since Young landed the BYU head coach position, he has been juggling his role overseeing the Cougars while also working on Frank Vogel’s bench as the lead assistant for the Suns.

Despite the challenges of handling two important jobs, Young sees value for his BYU program by remaining on the Suns bench.

“I think it’s a really unique experience to tell the next chapter of BYU’s story. In terms of leveraging this playoff run that hopefully we’re on both for our players, our fans, for our recruits and all of that stuff,” said Young last week. “I think it’s really a separator, I believe.”

“KYU”

Young has been highly regarded within the Suns organization since he arrived in Phoenix in 2020.

Suns guard Devin Booker, who played at Kentucky, said after BYU hired Young that he wishes he could have played his college basketball career for Young.

Young has made a name for himself in the basketball world for the work he has put together in professional hoops. He has built a reputation for his work on the offensive end of the floor.

Young is the unofficial offensive coordinator of the Suns, who were in the Top 10 in offensive rating during the NBA’s regular season.

Tip-off for Game 3 of Suns-Timberwolves is at 8:30 p.m. (MT) and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dallin Hall Exits Transfer Portal, Announces Return To BYU

BYU's star point guard announces his return to the Cougars.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quarterbacks Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy, And Nix Selected In Top 12 Of NFL Draft

Caleb Williams kicked off a historic NFL draft that had five other teams selecting quarterbacks among the top 12 picks.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Defending Champion Golden Knights Beat Stars 3-1 To Take 2-0 Series Lead Home To Vegas

Defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas got exactly what they anticipated and withstood a hard push in Game 2 by the Dallas Stars.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Richie Saunders Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returning To BYU

BYU gets Richie Saunders back into the fold.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Players Celebrate New Fans, New Home On Social Media

Utah Hockey players took to social media to express their gratitude after being welcomed by thousands of fans at Delta Center on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears Select USC QB Caleb Williams With No. 1 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears selected former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Kevin Young Hosting BYU Basketball At Phoenix Suns Playoff Game