Kevin Young Hosting BYU Basketball At Phoenix Suns Playoff Game

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team will be in attendance for Friday’s Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff game.

That’s because new BYU head coach Kevin Young wants his players to see him in action.

BYUtv’s Jarom Jordan first reported the news. KSL Sports has since confirmed that BYU will be inside the Footprint Center on Friday to see Game 3 of the Suns series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix trails Minnesota 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

One of the notable attendees will be Dallin Hall, who announced on Friday that he is exiting the Transfer Portal to play for Young at BYU. Hall garnered interest from the likes of Creighton, Duke, Clemson, Utah, Utah State, Oklahoma, and others during his time in the portal.

BYU guard Richie Saunders, who also announced his intentions to return to Provo on Thursday night, is currently traveling abroad.

Since Young landed the BYU head coach position, he has been juggling his role overseeing the Cougars while also working on Frank Vogel’s bench as the lead assistant for the Suns.

Despite the challenges of handling two important jobs, Young sees value for his BYU program by remaining on the Suns bench.

“I think it’s a really unique experience to tell the next chapter of BYU’s story. In terms of leveraging this playoff run that hopefully we’re on both for our players, our fans, for our recruits and all of that stuff,” said Young last week. “I think it’s really a separator, I believe.”

Young has been highly regarded within the Suns organization since he arrived in Phoenix in 2020.

Suns guard Devin Booker, who played at Kentucky, said after BYU hired Young that he wishes he could have played his college basketball career for Young.

Young has made a name for himself in the basketball world for the work he has put together in professional hoops. He has built a reputation for his work on the offensive end of the floor.

Young is the unofficial offensive coordinator of the Suns, who were in the Top 10 in offensive rating during the NBA’s regular season.

Tip-off for Game 3 of Suns-Timberwolves is at 8:30 p.m. (MT) and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

