Gobert Earns Fourth Defensive Player Of The Year Award

May 7, 2024, 4:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was named the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, earning the award for a record-tying fourth time in his 11-year career.

Gobert joins Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to earn the award four times.

The French center also earned the award in 2018, 2019, and 2021 as a member of the Utah Jazz.

Gobert Named Fourth Defensive Player Of The Year

Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Timberwolves to the league’s top-ranked defense.

Minnesota held opponents to just 108.4 points per 100 possessions, more than two points better than the second-ranked Boston Celtics.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for the Timberwolves in 76 appearances.

With Gobert as their defensive anchor, the Timberwolves have emerged as title contenders winning their first six games of the postseason, including a four-game sweep over the star-studded Phoenix Suns, and back-to-back victories over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets to open the Western Conference semifinals.

Gobert is averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals for the Timberwolves in five postseason appearances.

The 32-year-old missed Minnesota’s game two victory in Denver to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their first child.

Gobert was originally selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 27th pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Jazz for second-round pick Erick Green and cash.

The Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves in the summer of 2022 for four first-round draft picks, a first-round pick swap, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Walker Kessler.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

