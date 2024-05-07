Keyonte George’s Top Five Plays From 2023-2024 Rookie Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Keyonte George jumped onto the scene in 2023-24 and immediately became an impact player for Utah.

Let’s take a look back at George’s top plays from his rookie campaign.

5 – A New Years Four-Point Play

Maybe the most impressive part of George’s game in year one was his scoring ability.

In a game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 1, the rookie finished with 14 points and three assists. He also had the highest plus-minus on the team at a +38.

In the fourth quarter, George rose up for a corner three over Dallas’ Josh Green and nailed it plus the foul.

George had a handful of four-point plays last year. The first came in the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

4 – The Rookie Isn’t Dunn Yet

George had his fair share of threes in year one but he isn’t just a shooter.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 1, George showed Jazz fans that he has hops too.

The rookie ran the fastbreak with fellow guard Kris Dunn and threw down a strong two-hand jam off the lob pass.

3 – George Forces KD To Make A Business Decision

The rookie was only getting started with the high-flying dunks against the Grizzlies.

About two weeks later on November 19, George found himself on the break once again and took flight.

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant was the only defender who could make a play but he opted to stay off of any highlight reels.

George struggled in the double-overtime game against the Suns but that didnt stop him from grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

2 – Keyonte Ties Rookie Record Against Golden State

Without a doubt, George’s best game of the season came right before the All-Star break when the Jazz hosted the Golden State Warriors.

The rookie finished with 33 points and 6 assists on 50% from the field. He also made a rookie-record nine threes against the Dubs.

1 – George Shows Pelicans How To Fly With Poster Slam

We wrap up our Keyonte George top plays list with another highlight dunk.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 27, George led the Jazz in scoring with 19 in a close two-point win.

More notably, George put Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels on a poster just before halftime.

George set himself up nicely for a big jump in year two. He got plenty of experience both as a starter and as a role player. Can he cement himself as a top-3 player in Utah next season?

