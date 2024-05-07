Brooke Raboutou Takes Lifelong Love For Climbing Back To Olympics In 2024

On the Site:
May 7, 2024, 3:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Brooke Raboutou has been climbing since not long after she started walking. In 2024, she will compete in the Summer Olympic Games for the second time.

Born into a family of climbers, it didnt take Raboutou long to find her calling in competitive climbing.

“Both of my parents were professional rock climbers,” Raboutou said. “I was pretty much born into it. Started out as just a little baby climbing rocks and the rest is history.”

Sport climbing was added to the Olympic program at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Raboutou was the first American to qualify for the event’s debut four years ago.

She ended up finishing fifth in Tokyo and was the only American woman to finish in the top ten.

Raboutou has earned a few medals since competing in the Tokyo Olympics. She finished with two bronzes in Bouldering at the World Cups in 2022 and 2023. She earned another bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Bern, Switzerland.

Raboutou will look to cement her spot in the history books this summer in her family’s native country as the first American woman to medal in Olympic sport climbing.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

