Brooke Raboutou Takes Lifelong Love For Climbing Back To Olympics In 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Brooke Raboutou has been climbing since not long after she started walking. In 2024, she will compete in the Summer Olympic Games for the second time.

Born into a family of climbers, it didnt take Raboutou long to find her calling in competitive climbing.

It’s Brooke Raboutou’s birthday today! She was the first American to qualify for sport climbing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo and has dreams of competing in her family’s native country for the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/XmdoDeB3Ni — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) April 9, 2024

“Both of my parents were professional rock climbers,” Raboutou said. “I was pretty much born into it. Started out as just a little baby climbing rocks and the rest is history.”

Sport climbing was added to the Olympic program at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Raboutou was the first American to qualify for the event’s debut four years ago.

She ended up finishing fifth in Tokyo and was the only American woman to finish in the top ten.

🇺🇸 @TeamUSA star Brooke Raboutou started sport climbing at two. “It’s pretty crazy to think where I’ve come from and the whole journey.”@ifsclimbing I @Santiago2023 pic.twitter.com/Oj2FpjKLEQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 23, 2023

Raboutou has earned a few medals since competing in the Tokyo Olympics. She finished with two bronzes in Bouldering at the World Cups in 2022 and 2023. She earned another bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Bern, Switzerland.

Raboutou will look to cement her spot in the history books this summer in her family’s native country as the first American woman to medal in Olympic sport climbing.

