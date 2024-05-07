On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Adds Multiple Transfer Players

May 7, 2024, 2:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Valley men’s basketball announced the addition of multiple players to its roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Utah Valley adds multiple transfers

Head coach Todd Phillips and the rest of UVU‘s coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail and the Wolverines added three players to their team on May 6 and 7.

Kylin Green joins UVU

On May 6, Utah Valley shared that former JUCO point guard Kylin Green had joined the Wolverines.

The Dallas, Texas native transferred to UVU from Daytona State.

“Kylin is a dynamic guard who can both manage the game and score effectively,” Phillips said of Green in a statement. “I’m really impressed by his approach to the game. He brings a tireless work ethic, fierce competitiveness, and remarkable leadership on and off the court. Kylin is not just a consistent threat from beyond the arc, but also a playmaker who sees the floor exceptionally well. His decision-making is top-notch. More than anything, he has the ability to elevate his teammates. We’re thrilled to have him join the Utah Valley family.”

RELATED: Utah Valley Blows Out Southern Utah For In-State Victory

Last season at Daytona State, Green averaged 13.7 points per game on 59.8 percent shooting. He also recorded 5.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per contest.

Welling brothers join Wolverines

A day after adding Green, Utah Valley announced the additions of Corner Canyon High School products Carter and Hayden Welling.

The brothers landed at UVU after playing for UC Irvine.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Carter and Hayden to our team,” Phillips said of the brothers. “Their experience and brotherly synergy will be an invaluable asset to our team. “Carter brings a strong offensive presence, and Hayden’s leadership and versatility make them a formidable duo on the court. Their shared history of success promises to energize our entire program. We’re thrilled to welcome the brothers back home to Utah.”

RELATED STORIES

Last season as a freshman, Carter averaged 7.1 points per game on 50.7 percent shooting from the field.

Hayden shot 49 percent overall and scored 1.5 points per game. Hayden has two years of eligibility remaining.

How did Utah Valley men’s basketball finish last season?

Last season, UVU posted a 16-16 record, including 11-9 in Western Athletic Conference games, in Phillips’ first season as head coach.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

